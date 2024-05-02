Why Ice Apple Is A Must Have During Summers?

By: Rahul M | May 02, 2024

Ice Apple is a tropical fruit that is not very well known. It is similar to coconut and has fibrous, juicy insides. It is a great fruit to have during summer season

Ice Apples are fleshy and contain translucent liquid, full of vitamins and minerals, that act as a natural cooling agent for your body during summers.

Ice Apples are great for your skin due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It helps with boils, pimples and other skin irritation issues and acts as coolant.

Ice Apples might prove beneficial for digestion-related issues. It also helps in ailing constipation.

Ice Apples might be good for people with diabetes. It is said to reduce serum glucose levels. However, it is advised to consult a doctor before consuming this fruit.

It is advised to eat Ice Apples during summers because it keeps you hydrated and acts as natural coolant. It also helps in regaining all the nutrients lost due to sweating.

Among other benefits, Ice Apples also help with nausea and vomiting. They have multiple uses, which is why they're recommended to consume during summers.

