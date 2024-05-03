Mumbai Art Fair 2024: Experience The Grand Festival With 3000 Paintings And More

India Art Festival brings Mumbai Art Fair 2024 from May 3rd to May 5th, 2024 | Bookmyshow

Get ready for the biggest art carnival in Mumbai! The India Art Festival is all set to bring Mumbai Art Fair 2024 to the city from May 3rd to May 5th, 2024 from 11 am to 8 pm. The festival will be held at Mumbai's Nehru Centre, Worli, where India's leading exhibition is showcasing some of the unique art, architecture, artists and art culture.

According to a press release, the festival will feature 300 artists and exhibit along with over 3000 paintings from across the country. The event will take place for three days, during which art and music will blend to showcase the "Fusion Show".

On day one, artist Prakash Bal Joshi will showcase his painting with the melody of flautist Girish Kulkarni. Day two of the fair will present Prof. Surendra Jagtap's painting along with the vocals of Ajinkya More's Jaltarang. The grand festival will conclude with live painting by artist Gautam Das and a performance by Zaminali Khan.

Mr Rajendra Patil, Director of Mumbai Art Fair said, "Since its inception, Mumbai Art Fair has been dedicated to nurturing and promoting emerging artists, providing them with a platform to exhibit their work, expand their network, and gain visibility in the art world. This year, the fair continues its tradition of supporting young talent with 300 artists from across India showcasing around 3000 diverse range of artworks, including seascapes, landscapes, rural and urban sections, portraits, wildlife art and abstract works."

The Discovery of India Building's ground floor will have 75 air-conditioned booths to showcase a diverse array of artistic expressions. Various galleries such as Beyond the Canvas, Bouquet of Art Gallery, Dev Mehta Art Gallery, Studio3 Art Gallery, and Greyscale from Mumbai, as well as Artecious Gallery, Aura Planet, Meraki Art House from Delhi, and Arpitam Kala Mandir from Kolkata will participate in this event.

Art enthusiasts are in for a treat at the upcoming fair. The event will feature a diverse range of artworks, including vibrant figurative paintings by renowned artists like Purvi Lohana, Niyati Amlani, Dr. Lekshmi Sukumaran, and Manoj Das. Visitors can also look forward to viewing the thought-provoking works of Jenaifer Daruwala, which are carefully orchestrated to leave a lasting impression.

The exhibition will showcase symbolic works with a minimalist style by artists such as Shruti Challani, Rashmi Pote, Samta Gala, Rakhi Sarmah, Stella Fernandes, Anavi Chawla, and Pallavi Singh. Additionally, sculptors Rohan Sonavane and Soumen Kar will exhibit their unique metal creations. This is an event not to be missed!

Address: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, XRQ8+F5W, Discovery Of India Building, Ground Floor, Dr Annie Besant Rd, Lotus Colony, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400018.

Tickets priced for Mumbai Art Fair is Rs 299. Book Here