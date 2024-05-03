Struggling With Summer Tan? Here Are 5 Easy & Effective Home Remedies For Tanning

The summer heat is intensifying, and the UV rays are causing daily damage to our skin. Although sunscreen provides some protection, it is not foolproof, and excessive sun exposure can result in unsightly skin tanning. Fortunately, various simple home remedies and natural masks are effective in removing tan and maintaining glowing skin.

Yoghurt and Gram Flour Mask

Yoghurt and Gram Flour have many benefits for your skin, and one such is using it as a face mask to remove sun tan. For an easy and effective tan removal remedy at home, mix a teaspoon of yoghurt with gram flour, making it a thick paste. Apply the mixture to your face and body for 20 minutes and then rinse it. The mask will soothe and exfoliate your skin to get a natural glow. Repeat this for two weeks to get effective results.

Yoghurt and Turmeric Mask

A pinch of turmeric can be really effective for your skin. Turmeric mixed with yoghurt works as a great remedy for tan removal. You can easily remove hand tanning by using this natural pack. To make the pack, mix a pinch of turmeric into a bowl of yoghurt. Apply the mask to your hands, leave it for 20 minutes, and rinse it. Using it for two weeks can give you an effective result and soothing skin. Note that too much turmeric can leave a yellow stain on the skin, so use it carefully.

Aloe vera

One of the beauty gems, Aloe Vera, is a vital ingredient used for skin care. Get fresh Aloe vera, scope out the aloe vera gel in a bowl, and freeze it for a week. Apply the pack to your face to reduce tanning, redness and irritation. It also naturally moisturises your skin.

Lemon Juice and Honey Mask

One of the most effective tan removal packs, lemon juice mixed with honey can work wonders on your skin and remove tanning. It is abundant in glycolic, ascorbic and alpha-hydroxy acids that exfoliate your skin and bring out the natural glow. To make this mask, add lemon juice to a spoonful of honey and mix them to make a paste. Apply the paste to your face, and let it sit for some time, and rinse off. Note that the pack can be drying on your skin.

Raw Papaya

Apart from being a healthy fruit for your body, Papaya has many benefits for your skin. Use raw papaya as a tan removal remedy by scooping out the pulp, mashing it and applying it to your face. This single ingredient improves skin texture and helps you get rid of pigmentation.