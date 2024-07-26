Mumbai This Weekend: Comedy Show, Workshops, Art Exhibition & Much More

Canva

Weekends are here, and you are still confused about what to do. While searching for things to do can be a task in itself, we have made it easy for you. From comedy nights to exciting workshops, check out our list of the best events happening in your town.

Best in town- in Mira Road

Live stand-up comedy show in Mumbai | Bookmyshow

Are you still searching for a live stand-up comedy show for the weekend? With many shows happening in your town, it can be daunting to find one. To make your work easy, we have picked the best live comedy show. So, get ready for the week, as some of the best comedy artists in town are set to make you laugh with hilarious jokes and silly humour. Go with your family or friends and get ready to experience a night of uncontrollable laughter.

When: July 28, 7 PM

Where: Raw Canvas Studio, Mumbai

Pottery Workshop

Pottery workshop in Mumbai | Bookmyshow

Learn the art of pottery from professionals at the Pottery Workshop in Mumbai. Whether you are a pottery expert or a newbie, this workshop aims to teach you everything from scratch to explaining the basis and creating some exquisite pieces for yourself. Take your art partner and join the event for an exciting and learning experience.

When: July 27, 2024 - August 10, 2024

Where: ArtVilla, Academy, Borivali, Mumbai

Bhakti: The Art of Krishna Exhibition

Bhakti: The Art of Krishna Exhibition | Bookmyshow

If you love spirituality and art, then this is your sign to visit "Bhakti: The Art of Krishna" in Mumbai this weekend. The art exhibition focuses on the journey of Lord Krishna, telling his divine story in the form of artwork. Don't miss out on the pure experience of contemporary masterpieces by some of the renowned artists.

When: July 26, 2024 - August 18, 2024

Where: Art House, NMACC, Mumbai

The Beatles Tribute

The Beatles tribute event | Bookmyshow

All the Beatles fans assemble! This weekend is perfect for you, as some great artists and musicians are set to pay tribute to the legendary band 'The Beatles' in your town. Sarosh Nanavaty, Naquita D'Souza, Danesh Irani, Danesh Khambata, Hormuz Ragina, Arish Bhiwandiwala, Brent Tauro, Karan Parikh, and Adil Kurva are all set to captivate the audience with some of the hit songs of The Beatles with their own twist. Don't miss out on this experience, and take your Beatles fans with you for a memorable evening.

When: July 28, 2024 | 7 PM

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

NCPA free online workshop

Join us for a FREE online workshop by the esteemed harmonium player Sudhir Nayak!



Register now on https://t.co/3vh44vfSjd



🎫 NCPA Citi Accompaniment on harmonium with special reference to Hindustani vocal music by Sudhir Nayak

🗓️ Jul 27

⏰ 11:00 am

📍 Zoom pic.twitter.com/1w5tRrlcH2 — NCPA Mumbai (@NCPAMumbai) July 24, 2024

While the Mumbai rains make it difficult sometimes to go out and enjoy, many of us like to stay at home and chill during the weekend. But what if I tell you there is an exciting online event for free? Yes, you heard it right. Join a free workshop by harmonium player Sudhir Nayak. Delve into the art of melody and unfold a new hobby for yourself.

When: July 27, 2024 | 11 AM

Where: Online on Zoom

