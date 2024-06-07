Mumbai This Weekend: From Queer Made Event To Shayari Night, Here's All The Places You Can Have Fun At

Canva

It's that time of the week again! The world is your oyster and you are alive and living. Go grab the best of the moments with your loved ones or in solace. With monsoons on the way, Mumbai is excited to get rid of the heat. And you surely are ready to relax this weekend after an exhausting week. Mumbai has multiple interesting events taking place this weekend. Here's a list of some of the best events you can attend this weekend.

Aakash Gupta (Brand New Show)

Who doesn't like attending a live Aakash Gupta show? He is back with yet another brand new show in Mumbai and will be performing at multiple locations. He will performing from June 7 to June 9. Time and venue will be informed to you after the bookings.

Tinder Queer Made Weekend - Mumbai 2024

The 3rd edition of The Queer Made Weekend is here. Happening on June 8 at Jio World Drive, this event can be a perfect opportunity for you to socialise, feel the energetic rhythm and queer extravaganza. At this event, you can also enjoy food and drinks along with shopping from queer entrepreneurs and small business owners. Some of the most popular queer artists will grace the event with their performances too.

Gaurav Kapoor is one of the most prolific stand up comedians. His ability and skill to connect with the audience and have them rolling on their stomachs is unique. He will be performing live on Jun 9. You will be informed of the venue via email or SMS post bookings.

If you wish to engage in an evening filled with Hindustani poetry, music and stories, this is just the event for you. With multiple artist's performing shayaris, urdu poetry and music, this soulful evening might turnout to be exactly what you need to get away from the chaos of life. This event is taking place on June 15 at St. Andrew's Auditorium, Mumbai.

Sajda by Javed Ali and Harshdeep Kaur

This event is a Sufi fusion featuring two artists performing in Mumbai for the first time. Both Javed Ali and Harshdeep Kaur are known for their musical talents and this event will be filled with their live performances. This event is taking place on June 8 at Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai, from 7:00 pm onwards.

