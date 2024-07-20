Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Gives A Peek Into A Starry Celebration At Taj, Her Peruvian Odyssey, Cultural Event With Sonu Sood

The Taj on India’s crown

Last evening, the Taj Mahal Hotel hosted a gala celebratory sit-down banquet hosted by managing director Puneet Chatwal to commemorate ‘Taj’ winning the title of strongest hotel brand worldwide. In the international world of luxury living, amidst many grand names, our Taj Hotel emerging as the luminary is indeed an honor and achievement that adds to epithet - 'India Shining!'

The Taj Ballroom was packed with celebrities and socialites who have been loyal patrons. The music theme was signature Taj, and the culinary repertoire was a revival of Zodiac Grill served at tables in aesthetic arrangements. From soups to desserts, interspersed with sorbets to refresh the palate, guests enjoyed flavors from the Zodiac Grill's select menu while sharing memories of their long-ago happy experiences. My friends Debbie and Arun Hitkari reminisced about their early dates at Zodiac Grill - a time when it had a liberal practice of allowing guests to pay what they felt appropriate, with no bills!

This evening, I particularly enjoyed the two tables I hosted with longtime friends and their special memories. The music theme was a return to Jazz, with German Jazz maestro Thilo Wolf at the helm.

At my table, renowned author Amish Tripathi and Bhavna Roy regaled us with stories of India's glorious history that school academia strangely omits - like our sway over the entire Southeast Asia up to Bali under the 1000-year reign of the mighty Cholas. Schools tend to teach history that is mainly Delhi-centric.

Eminent lawyer Mridula Kadam, veteran attorney general Ravi Kadam, wellness entrepreneur Pooja Bedi, actors Dipanita Sharma, Simone Singh, and Sahil Salathia at my table shared their own Taj favorites. Contemporary artist Brinda Miller told of her special memories about the Taj.

For me, the Taj is a nostalgic journey since childhood, from climbing the dais with my own rhythm to the band at the erstwhile Tanjore, to stays in majestic suites of the Old Wing overlooking the Gateway of India and choppy seas. I feel close to this brand because when I met my beloved - he was at that time in strategy and finance with the Taj group & we had many of our special dates at various Taj restaurants and coffee shops like Isfahan & Machaan & Trattoria & SHAMIANA & Zodiac & Rendezvous Vous & Casa Medici & Tea House of the August Moon in Bombay & Delhi

The Taj remains a favorite amidst international big names like the Baur Au Lac in Switzerland, the Ritz in Paris, the Raffles in Singapore, and other prime spaces internationally. It was indeed a glorious evening for me.

Peruvian odyssey with Dinesh Khanna

Dinesh Khanna stands out as one of the more enduring and attentive hosts in the city. What sets him apart is his effortless warmth and inclusiveness and a remarkable ability to make each guest feel like the most cherished person at his table. This comes as no surprise, given his legacy with the Holiday Inn brand, which dominated the Indian hospitality scene long before the arrival of grand international chains.

Last night, Khanna hosted a Peruvian dinner at The Club, featuring an impressive array of authentic cuisine. The dinner was elevated by the presence of four skilled chefs including their star Peruvian chef Jason who attended to our table, ensuring an unparalleled dining experience. The small intimate group enjoyed a lively conversation on tourism, yoga which Khanna gives time to everyday, and many diverse other topics that made the evening a special one. The Club, located in Juhu, has become the go-to destination in the area.

A delightful revelation of the evening was the strong Japanese influence on Peruvian cuisine. As someone who has lived in Japan for a year and developed a fondness for sushi, sashimi, and tempura, I found this fusion particularly intriguing. The high percentage of Japanese presence in Peru gives the connect. The Club's new Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei Menu at the Oriental Wok Restaurant takes this concept further, offering a more vibrant and punchy twist on familiar Japanese flavors.

This innovative menu showcases the evolving nature of global cuisine and Khanna's commitment to bringing diverse culinary experiences to his patrons. It's a testament to his enduring relevance in the city's dynamic hospitality landscape.

Gyan Gyaneshwar Kavya Manch

This Wednesday, I was invited as a guest of honour at the Gyan Gyaneshwar Kavya Manch for an evening of entertainment under the auspices of Manju Lodha. Ladies in their senior years -great creative artists -performed and regaled us with superlative enactments and recitals! Some performed Rajasthani dances and skits with incredible and amazing verve and liveliness, most remarkably Manjuji herself! And when actor Sonu Sood arrived I thought I’d be crushed in the stampede that ensued over selfies to be had with him!