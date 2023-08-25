 Mumbai: This Spectacular Bird Photography Exhibition At Nehru Art Gallery Will Showcase Some Rare Birds From Costa Rica
The fundraising exhibition will showcase stunning pictures of exotic and rare birds and the generated proceeds from this event will be directed towards extending psychosocial and financial assistance to the most underserved communities with limited resources

A Bird Photography exhibition titled Purva Vida Feathers is being organised in collaboration with HCG Hospital, and Milaap. The two-day exhibition will feature photographs captured by Nagpur-based Dr Suchitra Mehta, a psycho-oncologist, who captures vivid birds in action. This particular exhibition will have pictures that showcase birds from Costa Rica along with visual stories explaining the unique behaviours and appearances of these flying creatures.

The exhibition is organised to raise funds for the children battling with cancer and the proceedings from the event will be donated to Shram Sadhana Charitable Trust, a non-profit organisation devoted to extending psychosocial and financial assistance to the most underserved communities with limited resources.

Dr Mehta, who is an ardent fan of photography has a penchant for painting, writing, and singing. She will be displaying her creativity in the form of hand-painted birds on linen. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Counsellor and Consul General of Costa Rica, Sofia Salas Monge along with Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Swaroop Sampat will be present at the opening of the exhibition.

When: August 29 and 30. 

Where: Nehru Art Gallery, Worli

Entry Free

