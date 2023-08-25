Oktoberfest Is Back In Mumbai; Details Inside

Oktoberfest 2023, Mumbai |

The world's largest Volksfest with a beer festival and a travelling funfair; Oktoberfest which is held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany is back in Mumbai. The Oktoberfest celebrates good brews and great food and is a festival where you can have the time of your life.

About Oktoberfest:

Large quantities of beer is consumed during the festival. 7.7 million litres of beer were served in 2014, which recorded the highest beer consumption. More than six million international and national visitors attend the event in Germany.

Details about Oktoberfest 2023:

It will take place at South Sky, Jio World Drive in Mumbai from September 15-17 from 4 pm to 10 pm. Tickets can be booked online.

Oktoberfest 2022, Mumbai | Instagram- Jio World Drive

They promise that the 2nd edition will be bigger, better & beer-ier with an extra serving of fun, a splash of thrilling games, & a variety of beers to tantalize your taste buds.

Oktoberfest 2022:

The first edition of a beer-filled Oktoberfest at Jio World Drive was an unforgettable affair. Last year, international beers were on offer, and the food menu too was a tribute to all things German.

Oktoberfest food and beverage menu included German gastronomy with the best pairings possible from the classic sauerkraut to the quintessential frankfurters and vegetarian delights like Frikadellen and Currywurst.

So this year too, you can treat yourself to German brews and flavours and much more while you raise your beer mugs and say, "Cheers!"

