Mumbai: 5 Fascinating Things To Do This Weekend Absolutely Free Of Cost | FPJ

This weekend is full of exciting and intriguing activities! And how about not having to spend a penny for enjoying these events? Yes, you heard it right, we bring to you a host of events that you will surely enjoy; be it art lovers or movie enthusiasts; there is something for everyone. You also, get to learn to create a hand-made Rakhi for your beloved brother for this Raksha Bandhan.

Take a look:

‘Constructs of Light’ & ‘Deconstructing the Beast’- Art Exhibition by Aryka Fyzee

‘Constructs of Light’ & ‘Deconstructing the Beast’- Art Exhibition by Aryka Fyzee |

In Aryka Fyzee's ongoing art exhibition ‘Constructs of Light’ & ‘Deconstructing the Beast’, the young artist explores the deceptive facade that it casts upon the world. ‘Constructs of Light’ dives into the captivating notion that what we perceive is merely an illusion. ‘Deconstructing the Beast’ is meant to question who ‘The Beast’ really is. You should definitely, visit this mindblowing art exhibition.

When: Ongoing till August 28

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, 11 am to 7 pm

Free entry

Museum of Bollywood Posters

Museum of Bollywood Posters |

Love Bollywood classics? Then, immerse yourself in nostalgia at 'The Museum of Bollywood Posters' in Jio World Drive. You will get to see posters of every timeless hit, some printed and some even hand-painted.

When: Everyday

Where: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Free Entry

Make Your Own Rakhi

How about making a rakhi for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan? A hand-made Rakhi will be a special gift for your brother.

You can create DIY Rakhis with a Patwa artist. Patwas are a community of jewellers and weavers who work mainly with silver and golden threads.

When: August 26, 11 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Education Centre, Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla (E)

Free of cost

The Indian Tea Festival

The Indian Tea Festival |

Great Indian Tea Festival, an immersive celebration of India's rich tea heritage at Jio World Drive is a three-day event which will bring together the finest tea estates from across the country, each showcasing its unique offerings and sharing stories with tea enthusiasts and professionals alike.

It will include tea tastings, workshops, networking over food, tea and drinks. You also, get to sip on unique tea cocktails, sample tea-based desserts, and modern tea twists like kombucha and bubble tea.

There would be tea leaf reading sessions or guest speaker presentations on topics such as tea blending, tea brewing, and the health benefits of tea.

When: August 25-27, 2 pm- 10 pm

Where: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Free entry

Warli Painting Workshop

Warli Painting Workshop |

Warli Painting, a gift from the Warli tribe of northern Maharashtra dates back almost 2,500 years and depicts scenes from everyday life.

MeMeraki.com's upcoming workshop helmed by the skilled Warli artist Dilip Rama Bahotha is an opportunity to learn this beautiful art form from him.

What: Warli painting workshop by MeMeraki and Homely by LBB

When: August 25, 5 pm to 7 pm

Where: 3 Art House, Ajanta Shopping Centre, Khar (W)

Free of cost

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)