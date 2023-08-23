Chandrayaan-3 Success Journey: 7 Scientists You Need To Know About Behind India's Space Achievements

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2023
Dr Vikram Sarabhai is widely regarded as the 'Father of the Indian Space Program', he played a crucial role in establishing Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and formulating India's space policies. His vision and leadership laid the foundation for India's space exploration efforts
Nambi Narayanan: An accomplished aerospace engineer and ISRO scientist, Narayanan contributed to the development of the 'Vikas Engine' used in ISRO's launch vehicles. The movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was based on the life of Nambi Narayanan
K Radhakrishnan: He served as the Chairman of ISRO from 2009 to 2014. Under his leadership, ISRO achieved significant milestones, including the 'Mars Orbiter Mission'. He was instrumental in advancing India's space capabilities and international collaborations
Byrana Nagappa Suresh: An Indian aerospace scientist, B N Suresh served as the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram during the period 2003–2007. He is known for his contribution to development of Indian launch vehicles and 'Space Capsule Recovery Experiments' (SRE)
Tessy Thomas: Known as the 'Missile Woman of India', Tessy Thomas is a scientist and engineer who played a critical role in the development of India's ballistic missile defence systems
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Former President and Indian aerospace scientist known as the 'Missile Man of India', APJ Abdul Kalam was deeply involved in India's space programme and the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He also played a pivotal role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998
Ritu Karidhal Srivastava: She is popularly known as India's 'Rocket Woman' for her work on the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) and other space missions. She is the senior ISRO scientist and played a major role in the Chandrayaan-3 successful mission. And there are many other space scientists whose efforts have lead India to make remarkable achievements in space exploration and Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the moon
