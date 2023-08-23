Chandrayaan-3 Success Journey: 7 Scientists You Need To Know About Behind India's Space Achievements

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava: She is popularly known as India's 'Rocket Woman' for her work on the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) and other space missions. She is the senior ISRO scientist and played a major role in the Chandrayaan-3 successful mission. And there are many other space scientists whose efforts have lead India to make remarkable achievements in space exploration and Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the moon