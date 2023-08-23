 India Bursts With Joy As Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On Moon's South Pole; Check Reactions & Pictures
Check the reactions and pictures shared by happy Indians on social media handles on India conquering the moon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On Moon's South Pole; Netizens Can't Contain Their Excitement | Twitter

With India's moon mission successful, Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the moon's surface and reaching the south pole of the moon; the excitement of every Indian is at its peak. They expressed the same on social media platforms like Twitter.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness on the soft landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon and said, "When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India."

Check the visuals shared by the happy netizens on India conquering the moon:

ISRO first shared the news on their Twitter handle with a cute caption and congratulated India.

A post shared by the sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon.

Indian cricket team celebrating Chandrayaan-3 successful landing on the moon:

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Highlights: India Creates History As Vikram Touches Down On Moon
article-image
