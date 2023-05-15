Mumbai: Teenagers Noa & Kasha set World Records at PRO League World Championship held in Bengaluru

Noa Sara Eappen,13, and Kasha Nia Sachdev, 15, triumphed as they won gold medals in all categories at the PRO League World Championship held in Bangalore from 10th to 12th May 2023 |

Noa Sara Eappen,13, and Kasha Nia Sachdev, 15, triumphed as they won gold medals in all categories at the PRO League World Championship held in Bengaluru from 10th to 12th May 2023.

Noa and Kasha demonstrated their strength and skills in five categories at the PRO League World Championship - Squat, Bench, Deadlift, Push-Pull & Full Powerlifting.

Noa won gold and set world records in all 5 categories in Teen 1, Female, Under 60 kgs.

Noa Sara Eappen |

Kasha too, won gold in all categories and set world records in 2 categories (Squat & Full Powerlifting) in Teen 1, Female, Under 75 kgs.

Kasha Nia Sachdev |

These girls will be representing India at Kyrgyzstan for the World Powerlifting Congress from 21st to 25th June 2023. The World Powerlifting Congress is a global organization representing the sport that allows teens to compete at state, national, and international levels.

When asked about powerlifting, Kasha replied, “There is truly a dearth of words to convey how powerlifting makes me feel; it’s the beginning of my every day, what I think about before I sleep and above everything, inspires me to push my limits!"

Noa & Kasha will be representing India at Kyrgyzstan for the World Powerlifting Congress from 21st to 25th June 2023 |

Noa shares, "I used to think I was small and weak, but powerlifting has given me a new perspective on what my body is capable of. With the amount of dedication and hard work I've put in, I'm confident in my abilities to overcome any challenge that comes my way.”

Contrary to popular myths that weight training stunts growth in teens, Noa and Kasha are a testament to the opposite. Kasha stands tall at 6.0’, and Noa at 5' 2”.

Their achievement is a symbol of their perseverance and determination to break stereotypes and empower women of all ages. Despite traditionally being a male-dominated sport, powerlifting is experiencing a significant shift as more women and young girls discover the value of strength and embrace the sport.