A visit to 'Titans of Time' art exhibition at Tao Art Gallery in Mumbai

'Titans Of Time', the ongoing art exhibition at Tao Art Gallery in Worli features some iconic works from the repertoire of the enduring legacies of artists like Ram Kumar, F N Souza, J Swaminathan, M F Husain and Jogen Chowdhury.

Curated by the mother-daughter duo Kalpana Shah and Sanjana Shah, the exhibition showcases paintings that are exceptional pieces of art documented and appreciated over the years. From the largest Ram Kumar landscape comprising four canvases to the rare self-portrait of Swami and the historic anti-war work by Hussain inspired by the 1971 Bangladesh War — each piece represents an iconic milestone in their independent art journeys.

"The idea was to honour our modernist history and its masters. The works are all select milestone pieces for each of them in unique ways and we wanted to showcase how despite the passage of time the impact of the works remains as strong as ever," says Sanjana Shah the creative director of the gallery.

Souza interestingly has two different moods in his two works. The Lake painting below is light and breezy in treatment and content.

F.N. Souza The Lake, 1974 Oil on canvas board 20h x 30w in |

The painting below is crazier and more layered not something that would resonate with everyone.

F.N. Souza Mutation, 1968 Oil & mixed media on board 48h x 36w in |

Interestingly, the artworks featured at the gallery have been sourced from private art collectors making it a treat for visitors.

Known for his ability to successfully marry traditional imagery with the zeitgeist of contemporary paintings, artist Jogen Chowdhury skillfully blends an urbane self-awareness with a highly localised Bengali influence.

Jogen Chowdhury 1994 Watercolour, ink and pastel on paper pasted on mount board 22.50h x 28.50w in |

Painting the tragedy of the 1971 Bangladesh War which resulted in a new nation - Bangladesh, Husain creates a mood of profound tragedy and hopelessness that go beyond the specific historical event. "This is a major anti-war work by the artist who passionately believed in peace," explains Sanjana.

M.F. Husain 1972 Oil on canvas 68h x 96w in |

Another painting by Husain features Lord Shiva, Parvati, and Ganesha with colourful hues of red, yellow, and green.

M.F. Husain 1977 Oil on canvas 42h x 54w in |

Incorporating a dimension of reality within the realm of an imaginary abstract world is the J Swaminathan's self-portrait. Through his painting, Swami uses the human form to connect and explore the intertwined relationship between the real and the ethereal.

J. Swaminathan self portrait Oil on canvas 31.50h x 45.50w in |

What caught our attention at the gallery was Ram Kumar's four-panel landscape painting. Painted with vivid colours, the artwork is a treat to the eyes with earthy tones of ochre set against startling whites and greens.

Ram Kumar 2010 Oil on canvas 32h x 273w in |

"Every painting has a very different mood. The only thing in common is its uniqueness in the repertoire of the artist's practice. Otherwise, each work has a different, palpable energy," clears Sanjana.

The exhibition is an artistic tribute to the masters for their dynamic work created over the years only to pave the way for modern Indian art.