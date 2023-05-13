Mumbai: Dr Sandeep Goyal launches his new book 'Sellebrities', an insight into brand value of Celebrities

Dr Sandeep Goyal launches his new book 'Sellebrities' that gives insights into brand value of Celebrities | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Indian businessperson, Dr Sandeep Goyal is founder and chairman of the Mogae Group, media entrepreneur and Managing Director of Rediffusion, a 48 year-old independent ad agency known for its iconic campaigns for many renowned brands.

Dr Sandeep Goyal is a prolific author who has recently launched his book 'Sellebrities' at Crossword Kemps Corner in Mumbai. The book launch event witnessed many book lovers attending the event and buying the book signed by the established author.

About the book 'Sellebrities':

The book Sellebrities contains erudite, well-researched and insightful pieces on Bollywood actors and Indian cricketers as celebrities. Dr. Sandeep Goyal combines his vast personal knowledge of the subject with his many years of professional interface with famous celebrities, and his research from his doctoral studies to analyse which celebrity brand is headed where.

The book is replete with consumer data and a keen understanding of the attributes and strengths of the celebrity in the context of a brand life cycle. Well illustrated, and easy to read, an additional feature of the book is the top-line of the IIHB (Indian Institute of Human Brands) TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractiveness, Respect, and Appeal) Report on 'India’s Most Trustworthy', 'India’s Most Sexy', 'India’s Most Beautiful', 'India’s Most Versatile' actors and more.

Author speaks to FPJ:

Dr Sandeep Goyal also writes columns for newspapers including 'The Free Press Journal'. In an interaction with 'The Free Press Journal', Dr Sandeep Goyal said," Celebrities have become a part of Indian culture. More importantly, they are a part of almost all advertising in this country. So, the book 'Sellebrities' is dedicated to all celebrities who sell. There are interesting chapters on Bollywood actors and Indian cricketers as well. It is a good reading for anybody who is interested in celebrities and fabulous reading for anybody who is in the business of advertising and media."

On asked about what insights the readers will get from the book, Dr Goyal said, "Celebrities is written from the point of view that when brands use celebrities, does it really work or not?"

Author's previous works:

Dr Sandeep Goyal has also, authored books like ‘The Dum Dum Bullet’, ‘You’re Hired!’, ‘Konjo - The Fighting Spirit’, 'Blogbuster', 'Honest to God', 'Japan Made Easy'and 'Future Shock' earlier.

Dr Goyal also serves as CEO of the Punjab CSR Authority.

The recently released book is available on portals like Amazon, Flipkart and in Crossword bookstores across the country.