e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai: St. Michael Church youth group to stage musical based on 'Notre Dame de Paris' from today in Mahim

Mumbai: St. Michael Church youth group to stage musical based on 'Notre Dame de Paris' from today in Mahim

The musical includes numerous dance performances amidst royal setting

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Its time to get ready to witness an enormous musical drama by the young enthusiasts of St. Michael Church Mahim. The youth group along with the help of the adults are putting on a performance with a musical titled 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'.

An adaptation of the book by Victor Hugo titled 'Notre Dame de Paris', the play is woven with music taken from the Broadway musical of the same name composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The musical also has original song with lyrics by Odil Medieria and composition by Karen Vaswani.

Expect several dance performances while you enjoy the soulful Broadway music. The play is adapted by Devina Desa and  Odil Medieria to honour the 75th Jubilee Celebration of the Novenas to Our Mother of Perpetual Succour that draws thousands of people every Wednesday from across the city.

There will be a custom stage built specially for the performance to add royal sparkle to the celebration.

What: Musical - The Hunchback of Notre Dame

When: January 27, 28, and 29. 6.45 pm

Where: At St.Michael Church Mahim Quadrangle

Entry Free

Read Also
Mumbai: Five awesome things to do this weekend
article-image

RECENT STORIES

'Our Lollapalooza set is harder than anything else we've had to do live': Bloodywood musicians

'Our Lollapalooza set is harder than anything else we've had to do live': Bloodywood musicians

Mumbai: St. Michael Church youth group to stage musical based on 'Notre Dame de Paris' from today in...

Mumbai: St. Michael Church youth group to stage musical based on 'Notre Dame de Paris' from today in...

Designer Amrin Khan's new collection 'Ibtida' is about making the couple's new beginning fashionably...

Designer Amrin Khan's new collection 'Ibtida' is about making the couple's new beginning fashionably...

Not only water but here are 4 other natural beverages to include in the diet to lead a healthy life

Not only water but here are 4 other natural beverages to include in the diet to lead a healthy life

Mumbai: World’s first festival for hand-picked spirits, The Vault Home Bar Fest comes to the city...

Mumbai: World’s first festival for hand-picked spirits, The Vault Home Bar Fest comes to the city...