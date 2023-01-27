Mumbai: St. Michael Church youth group to stage musical based on 'Notre Dame de Paris' from today in Mahim

Its time to get ready to witness an enormous musical drama by the young enthusiasts of St. Michael Church Mahim. The youth group along with the help of the adults are putting on a performance with a musical titled 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'.

An adaptation of the book by Victor Hugo titled 'Notre Dame de Paris', the play is woven with music taken from the Broadway musical of the same name composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The musical also has original song with lyrics by Odil Medieria and composition by Karen Vaswani.

Expect several dance performances while you enjoy the soulful Broadway music. The play is adapted by Devina Desa and Odil Medieria to honour the 75th Jubilee Celebration of the Novenas to Our Mother of Perpetual Succour that draws thousands of people every Wednesday from across the city.

There will be a custom stage built specially for the performance to add royal sparkle to the celebration.

What: Musical - The Hunchback of Notre Dame

When: January 27, 28, and 29. 6.45 pm

Where: At St.Michael Church Mahim Quadrangle

Entry Free