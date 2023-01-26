Mumbai: Five awesome things to do this weekend

FPJ

Dine in Amazon Forest themed newly launched restaurant

If you want to experience the forest vibe of South America, newly opened restaurant Amazonia is the place for you. It will give you uxury dining experience, sublime gastronomic paradise, and tropical slick entertainment. It will give you all the jungle vibes whene you walk in.

The menu is divided into Japanese, Korean, Thai and Italian including salads, grills, sushi, bites, fish and meat, and encourages experimentation and sharing – satiating the pickiest of appetites. The culinary highlights include Grilled Polenta & Cottage Cheese, Amazonia Chicken Chili Oil Dumplings, Kimchi Yakisoba, Kyui Wakame No Amazu-Ae, Amazonia Matcha Crème Brulee.

The drinks menu brings unique flavour combinations with focus on cocktails and mocktails with fun fusions like Mexican Little Pamlo, Brazilian Samba, Cuban Pain Curer, Amazonia Siesta, Namakemono, Jhon Rose About Girl, Ovant Ticklet and rotating classics like Manhattan, Margarita and more.

The restaurant is located at BKC, Mumbai.

Workshop on dramaturgy and scenography at Art & Charlie gallery

Art & Charlie, an art gallery in Mumbai is here with Henny Dörr, a senior lecturer from the University of the Arts Utrecht and Vivek Sheth and founding member of 'The Designship' for a lecture performance and workshop on dramaturgy and scenography - ‘The Language of Space’

Henny Dörr and Vivek Sheth will be offering the opportunity to explore space from a contemporary dramaturgical and scenographic perspective. Dramaturgy explores the building stones, the grammar of theatre and performance, Scenography offers narrative potentials beyond words.

The workshop is designed for young to mid-career creative professionals including, but not limited to, visual artists, theatre practitioners, writers, curators, film makers and architects.

When: Jan 28 from 3- 6 pm

Where: Art & Charlie, Pali Village, Bandra (W)

Tickets cost ₹ 1400 and can be booked at artandcharlie.com

Don't miss to attend the first edition of 'Lollapalooza Music Festival'

Mumbai is getting ready to host one of the world’s biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza, for the first time in Asia. With the lineup boasting 40 international and Indian acts, including 26 award nominees, and seven award-winning chart-toppers, performing music across genres, the festival promises to bring world-class entertainment to over 60,000 fans.

Headlining Lollapalooza 2023 are American bands Imagine Dragons and The Strokes. Electronic artist Diplo returns for a set. Other foreign names include American electronic producer ZHU, Korean-American Michelle Zauner’s pop indie band Japanese Breakfast, Canadian-origin Punjabi rapper/singer AP Dhillon American alt-pop singer Alec Benjamin, and Hong Kong rapper-singer Jackson Wang.

The Indian artists include mainstream names such as Prateek Kuhad, Divine, The Yellow Diary, AsWeKeepSearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, Bloodywood, Madboy/Mink among othe

Spanning across the massive Mahalakshmi Race Course, music fans have access to four stages, equipped with some of the city’s best food vendors. In fact, ‘The Lolla Food Park,’ will be serving food from over 60 brands, featuring several dishes that are made exclusively for, and only available at Lollapalooza, like The Flippin’ Palooza, Lolla Waffle Cheese Cones and Lolla Bombay Dogs.

Many activities are organised along with 'out-of-the-box' activities like Levi’s will set up a pop-up ‘Tailorshop’ where attendees can customise a pair of jeans and so on.

Where: Mahalakshmi Race Course

When: Jan 28-29th 2023

Tickets can be booked online at ₹ 7, 499 onwards

Van Gogh 360º, an immersive experience

Prolific Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh – considered to be one of the most influential figures in the history of Western art – painted over 2100 artworks that are housed in galleries and collections around the globe. Van Gogh 360° India, a multimedia, immersive artistic event, brings the eye-popping colours of van Gogh’s most iconic works to life in a unique show ongoing in Mumbai from January 20 to February 3, 2023 at World Trade Centre.

The two-week-long expo is an Immersive experiences that turn the walls and floors of an exhibition space into a kind of van Gogh dream world have popped up around the world from New York to London to Tokyo to Toronto, and Van Gogh 360° India is the first such exhibition to debut in India.

What: Van Gogh 360º Mumbai

Where: World Trade Centre

When: January 20 to February 3, 2023

Tickets can be booked online at ₹699 onwards

Experience high-dining up in the sky in Lonavala

The Vertigo High Sky Dine Restaurant allows you to take a breathtaking views of Lonavala while enjoying the delectable cuisines. You can sip mocktail while you feel the breeze in your hair and witness the beautiful waterfalls, greenery and Valvan Dam all at the same time. It is an experience you should definitely give a try to. Located at 160 feet, it will also give you a feel of a roller coaster ride.

If you like adventures and looking for an out-of-the-ordinary dining place, this restaurant is for you.

When: Jan 26-31

Price: ₹ 3,200 onwards

