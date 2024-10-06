Mumbai Restaurants Offer Special Navratri Thali For Festive Season, Check Out Details

Representative image | Canva

Get ready to fuel your festive spirit with a special menu curated for the Navratri season. Mumbai's top restaurants are celebrating Shardiya Navratri by offering delicious Thalis. These thalis feature a variety of traditional sattvik dishes, perfect for those observing the fast while still enjoying flavourful meals. From wholesome Kuttu Ki Puri to delicious Sabudana Khichdi and sweet treats like Lauki Ki Kheer, these thalis offer a divine culinary experience.

Here’s a look at some of the best places in Mumbai where you can savour Navratri delights:

ITC Maratha’s Peshwa Pavilion's Navratri Thali

Navratri Thali at ITC Maratha

As the city celebrates the vibrant festival of Navratri, ITC Maratha's Peshwa Pavilion offers a mouthwatering Navratri Thali. This special thali features a range of fasting-friendly dishes, including Kaddu ki sabzi, Kuttu ki poori, Samak ke Chawal, and Dahi wali aloo. Indulge your sweet tooth with Rajgira Laddoo or Shakarkandi chaat, each dish meticulously crafted to provide a traditional dining experience during this festive season.

When: October 3, 2024 - October 12, 2024

Where: ITC Maratha, Sahar Village, Andheri East, Mumbai

Cost per person: Rs 2000

Social's Navratri Feast

Savour Socials's special festive menu for the Navratri season. The limited-time Navratri Thalis include dishes like Aloo Jeera, Paneer gravy, Makhana, and Samak Rice, paired with Falahari Poori and Sabudana Kheer. Enjoy crispy Sabudana Vada, Sabudana Papad, and more fasting delights here. Conclude your meal with their homemade ice cream and fruit platters.

When: October 3, 2024 - October 11, 2024

Where: Mumbai's all Social outlets

Cost for two: Rs 1500

Ishaara's Utsav Thali

Ishaara's Utsav Thali | Instagram

Mumbai's Ishaara restaurant is celebrating Navratri with an exclusive Utsav Thali, designed to bring the festive culture with sattvik dishes that follow traditional fasting practices. The Thali offers dishes like Kuttu Ki Puri, Rajgira Kadhi, Falahari Paneer, Sabudana Khichdi, and Lauki Ki Kheer.

When: October 3, 2024 - October 11, 2024

Where: Ishaara, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Cost per person: Rs 680

Maharaja Bhog's Navratri Thali

Maharaja Bhog's Navratri Thali | Instagram

Known for its unlimited thalis, Maharaja Bhog isn't behind in offering a special feast with sattvik ingredients for this year's Navratri. The menu offers Sama rice, Paneer sabzi, and Coconut Barfi, providing a complete and satisfying festive meal.

When: 12 PM to 3:30 PM, 7 PM to 11 PM

Where: Multiple locations in Mumbai

Cost for two: Rs 1800

Taftoon's Para Bhog

If you want to indulge in the festive spirit of Bengal, get going at Taftoon for their special 'Parar Bhog' Navratri menu. Inspired by the vibrant pandals of Kolkata, this menu brings traditional Bengali flavours, offering a culinary journey that captures the essence of Durga Puja feasts and the warmth of Bengal’s rich heritage.

When: October 1, 2024 - October 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Where: BKC and Powai Outlet

Cost for two: Rs 3,000