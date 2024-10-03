Navratri 2024: 7 Foods You Can Eat During Shardiya Navratri 9-Day Fasting

By: Rahul M | October 03, 2024

Shardiya Navratri 2024 begins today (October 3). During this 9-day festival, devotees perform several rituals and worship Maa Durga, including fasting. Here are foods you can eat during fasting:

You can consume fruits like apples, bananas and papayas during Navratri fasting, which keeps you fuller and is great for energy

Apart from fruits, you can also have fresh fruit juices, tea and coconut water for hydration and nutrition during the Shardiya Navratri festival

One of the staples of any fasting is Sabudana Khichdi. You can eat Sabudana dishes but avoid using table salt; instead, you can opt for rock salt

You can also include dairy products in your fasting meal, such as milk, yoghurt, and paneer, which are abundant in protein and calcium

Almonds, cashews, walnuts and other dry fruits can also be consumed for Navratri fasting

Vegetables, including sweet potato, potato, pumpkin and bottle gourd can be used to make filling Navrati meals

Lastly, you can also eat Rajira ke laddoo for your fasting during the nine days of the Shardiya Navratri festival

