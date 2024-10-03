Navratri 2024: 7 Foods You Can Eat During Shardiya Navratri 9-Day Fasting

By: Rahul M | October 03, 2024
Shardiya Navratri 2024 begins today (October 3). During this 9-day festival, devotees perform several rituals and worship Maa Durga, including fasting. Here are foods you can eat during fasting:
All images from Canva
You can consume fruits like apples, bananas and papayas during Navratri fasting, which keeps you fuller and is great for energy
Apart from fruits, you can also have fresh fruit juices, tea and coconut water for hydration and nutrition during the Shardiya Navratri festival
One of the staples of any fasting is Sabudana Khichdi. You can eat Sabudana dishes but avoid using table salt; instead, you can opt for rock salt
You can also include dairy products in your fasting meal, such as milk, yoghurt, and paneer, which are abundant in protein and calcium
Almonds, cashews, walnuts and other dry fruits can also be consumed for Navratri fasting
Vegetables, including sweet potato, potato, pumpkin and bottle gourd can be used to make filling Navrati meals
Lastly, you can also eat Rajira ke laddoo for your fasting during the nine days of the Shardiya Navratri festival
