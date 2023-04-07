Mumbai: Here is where to have Easter meal this Sunday |

Easter is the day of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. He came to life three days after being crucified. According to the Christian faith, Christ’s Resurrection is a symbol of victory over death and evil and his redemption from sin.

This year, Easter will be celebrated by Christians around the globe on Sunday, April 9. It is a day during which people enjoy feasting and gather for prayers, make decorated Easter eggs and share them and enjoy Easter games.

Let us see the list of places where you can relish Easter meal on this Sunday in Mumbai:

Hop on Over to Slink & Bardot for an Egg-citing Easter Brunch

Slink & Bardot |

The menu features egg-citing dishes such as the Braised NZ Lamb Shank, served with Mustard Mashed Potatoes and Minted Pea Puree, Maple-glazed Ham served with Roasted Root Veggies and Smoked Pork Jus and Roast Turkey, Celeriac Puree with Charred Brussels Sprouts for the meat lovers.

If you're looking for a lighter option, try the Asparagus, Potato & Gruyere Galette, served with Rocket and Balsamic Dressing. This savoury galette is made with a delectable blend of asparagus, potato, and gruyere cheese, baked to a golden crisp and served with a side of refreshing rocket and tangy balsamic dressing.

For another vegetarian option, try the Artichoke & Spinach Frittata, served with a Summer Salad and Warm Tomato Salsa. 3-cheese Zucchini & Eggplant Lasagne – one of our favourites. And of course, no Easter brunch is complete without a sweet treat. Slink & Bardot's Hot Cross Bun & Butter Pudding with Butterscotch & Blueberries (Egg) is sure to delight your taste buds. We also have a Baileys Hot Chocolate with Pistachio slivers if you are feeling festive.

Slink & Bardot offers a variety of Easter-themed cocktails, such as the Berry Blush, a fruity concoction made with fresh berries, mint, sparkling wine and gin; the refreshing Lychee Spritz, featuring lychee, vodka, kaffir lime and sparkling wine; and Chocolate Old Fashioned, single malt, cacao bitters and cacao smoke. Last but not least for those who love a touch of indulgence, the Baileys Easter Egg is a must, a creamy blend of Baileys Irish Cream, chocolate liqueur, and vodka.

So hop on over to Slink & Bardot in Mumbai this Easter and enjoy an egg-cellent brunch that's sure to make your Sunday bright.

Where: Slink & Bardot, Worli Village, Mumbai

When: April 9, 12 pm to 4 pm

Price for two: ₹ 3,500

Hop-On to for an Egg-cellent Easter Brunch at Grand Hyatt

This Easter, gear up for a fun filled brunch at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Celebrate the joyous occasion with your friends, family, and loved ones at Fifty Five East with delicious food, refreshing beverages and live music. You also, get to participate in some exciting Easter activities. There are Easter Goodies in the lobby.

Where: Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, BKC

When: 9th April. 12.30 pm - 3.30 pm

Price: ₹ 4500

Celebrate The Joy Of Easter At O Pedro

O Pedro |

An indulgent Sunday festa with great food, drinks and music. The special menu features Pumpkin Acorda, Smoked Bone Marrow Toast, Chicken Omelette Curry and more. Cocktails like Easter Punch, Sour Story, Strange Gimlet, Pedro’s Daiquiri will be served along with groovy, live music by Mumbai based band - 'Better Call Soul.'

Where: O Pedro, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai

When: April 9. 11 am to 4 pm

Price: A la carte brunch menu, price starting ₹ 560/- per dish

Enjoy Easter weekend with a special brunch at Pondichery Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Pondichery Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC |

The Easter brunch served at Pondichery Café in Sofitel Mumbai BKC will offer dishes like Crackling Pork Belly with Exotic Vegetables; Hasselback Purple Potato and Apple Sauce; Traditional Baked Meat Pie; Turkey Roulade Stuffed with Dried Fruit & Nuts; and Bacon-Wrapped Prawn & Asparagus.

The bakery section will offer goodies like Traditional Babka Bread; Authentic Carrot Cake with Easter Bunny; Orthodox Simmel Cake; and Handcrafted Truffles.

Décor for the day will include fun and festive elements like Easter eggs, complete with an egg hunt for the children, and special, themed activities for the young ones as well.

Where: Pondichery Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai

When: April 9. 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Price: ₹ 3499 plus taxes per head (non-alcoholic); ₹ 4199 plus taxes per head (with alcohol) and ₹ 5599 plus taxes (with Champagne)

Get festive with Easter offerings at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai:

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai |

The hotel has created a range of festive menus, sweet creations, and seasonally curated gifts, ensuring that guests of all ages can celebrate Easter in style.

Mouth-watering spread of classic Easter dishes with a modern twist, as well as Indian delicacies and international favourites will be served here. The menu includes a variety of appetizers such as Spicy Calamansi Potato Butter Sauce, Angara Murgh Tikka, Mushroom Chilli Basil, and Maki Rolls.

The Easter brunch menu features a delectable range of dishes, including Stir-fried Chicken Noodles, Angoori Kofta, Penang Curry Vegetable, Roasted Leg of Lamb, and a variety of desserts, including Blueberry Crumble Cake, Coconut White Chocolate Custard, Chocolate Easter Eggs, and Burnt Cheesecake.

The restaurant will be beautifully decorated with Easter-themed elements, creating a festive atmosphere for the occasion.

This assortment includes traditional Easter eggs, made of the finest Callebaut Belgian chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Orange Truffle, Malibu Tropical Chocolate Truffle, and an adorable Easter Bunny along with a range of gourmet cookies and macarons. The hamper is elegantly packaged and can be customized with a personal message, making it an ideal gift for friends and family.

Egg-cellent Easter Goodies: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai will also offer specially curated Easter goodies to celebrate the occasion.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, Worli

When: April 9. 12:30 to 4:00 pm

Price: Three-course brunch, ₹ 2499, exclusive of taxes

Three-course brunch with alcohol, ₹ 3999 exclusive of taxes