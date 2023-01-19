10 must try delicacies from Kolkata; one of the best dining destinations in the world

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023

Kolkata recently made to the list of the best dining destinations in the world; let's take a look at the delicacies of Kolkata that you should definitely try: 'Jhal Muri' is similar to bhel but the speciality lies in the usage of mustard oil and is a popular street snack

What is called 'Panipuri' in most parts of India is known as 'Puchka' in Kolkata; which is puri filled with tangy tamarind water and boiled potato stuffing

kingsfoodz

'Shukto' is a traditional dish made using many vegetables like potatoes, sweet potatoes, bitter gourd, green bananas, raw papaya, brinjal, drumsticks, and flat beans

Not a curry

'Maccher Jhol' is spicy fish curry served with rice

'Ilish Paturi' contains hilsa fish cooked in mustard sauce and steamed in banana leaves

kolkatabongsis

'Chingri Machar Malai Curry' is a dish in which tiger prawns are cooked in coconut milk and flavoured with spices

Foodies Terminal

'Kosha Mangsho' is a mutton curry in which lots of vegetables are added along with spices

hungryybellyy

'Sondesh' is the most popular Kolkata's dessert which is made with milk, sugar and chhena

playfulcooking

'Mishti Dhoi' is sweetened curd made with full fat milk and served in a clay pot

End your meal on a sweet note with the famous 'Rosogolla'

Peepl Store

Thanks For Reading!

This Indian city made it to the list of 11 best dining destinations in the world
Find out More