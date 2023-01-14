This Indian city made it to the list of 11 best dining destinations in the world

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023

Eaters, a popular food website with 1.3M followers recently revealed the top 11 dining destinations around the world where one should definitely try the food, and Kolkata has made it to the list

Kolkata, a city rich in its culture, is also a food paradise which offers the best culinary experience. Our very own Indian city, Kolkata ranks 9 among so many countries in the world

Tamaki Makaurau in New Zealand has topped the list of the best dining destination

Asheville in North Carolina ranks second and the other countries listed are in order of their ranking

Albuquerque in New Mexico

Guatemala City in Guatemala

Cambridge in England

Dakar in Senegal

Halland in Sweden

Sardinia in Italy

Manila in Philippines stands at 10 after Kolkata in India

Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam is the 11th country with the best dining destination in the list of 11 countries

