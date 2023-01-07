3 countries that will pay you huge money if you move there

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 07, 2023

Albinen is a small mountain village and the most beautiful villages in Switzerland that exudes olde-worlde charm. The village preserves the tradition Valais building styles

The place is facing a human extinction problem

They only have 250 people staying here, so they want to pay you $60k for moving here

Presicce- Acquarica: the two towns of Presicce and Acquarica del Capo merged into one municipality; lies deep in the heel of the boot of Italy in an area known as Salento

The government here is paying $30,000 to encourage newcomers to stay there as they are facing a huge aging population problem

Last year, they had 60 births compared to 150 deaths

Antikythera is a beautiful island that lies at the edge of the Aegean Sea between Crete and the Peloponnesian Peninsula in Greece

It is characterized by low hills, rich flora, and fauna, picturesque country chapels, caves and secluded beautiful beaches

The place only has around 50 inhabitants, so if you move there, they will give you a house and pay $600 for the first three years you live there

