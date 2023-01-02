5 Must-visit places in India during January

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 02, 2023
The best month to visit Kutch in Gujarat is January because you get to attend the Rann Utsav, International kite festival. The white desert, forts and historical buildings attracts tourists across globe. You will also spot migratory birds too and beautiful handicraft articles can be purchased from here
Mamallapuram Dance Festival is held in January which is an absolute treat for culture lovers in Mamallapuram or Mahabalipuram. Pongal calls for a statewide celebration during the same time. You can also try moving 'Krishna’s Butterball', explore the lighthouse, and relax with the Ayurvedic treatments here
The historical town of Sirpur, Chhattisgarh is an amazing blend of nature and monuments. Sirpur National Dance and Music Festival is held in January, is a delight to watch
Explore the temples, go for nature walks, and enjoy the spectacular nature view at Takmak Tok
Apart from the famous Jagannath temple, beautiful Puri city exhibits fine architecture and craftsmanship
Birds flock to Chilka lake in January which attracts nature enthusiasts
Jaipur Literature Festival is a huge confluence of literature enthusiasts and book snobs that take place in the month of January. Besides, Jaipur boasts of imposing forts and palaces that make the sparkling grandeur of the city
Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, Chokhi Dhani, and Birla Mandir should be visited for sure
