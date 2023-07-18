Mumbai Gig Guide: Monsoon Melodies! Old Bollywood To Classical; Here Are Our Top Recommendations

SANAM Live In Concert

SANAM, the popular Indian pop-rock band known for its renditions of old classic Bollywood songs as well as original music, will be performing live on their hit numbers. Get ready to dance the night away with foot tapping and soulful numbers in this concert.

When: July 21, 7 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla

Entry: INR 799 onwards

Monsoon Melodies by Shahid Parvez

Get ready to enjoy the monsoon like never before with Hindustani classical music. Shahid Parvez will be presenting the rich legacy of the Etawah Imdadkhani gharana. Hailed as a child prodigy, Parvez is well-known for his extraordinary command of the instrument and mastery over both tantrakari (instrumental techniques) and gayaki ang (vocalised idiom).

When: July 22, 6:30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 300 onwards

NCPA Legends with Shweta Shetty

90s Kids raise hands! As your favourite Sweta Shetty, the' Deewane hai Deewane', singer is back with a show that will uplift your mood and soul. The popular singer brings together an all-girl band and dance group to give tribute to the legends who have left an indelible mark in the music scene.

When: July 22, 6:30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 300 onwards

Barkha Ritu - Musical Celebrations with Maestros

'Barkha Ritu,' a musical celebration with the maestros’ is a grand celebration of music that encapsulates all the emotions that the rains evoke in us. Ustad Shujaat Khan and Pandit Venkatesh Kumar are going to perform this year at this festival, and will be presenting their own creative renditions of the Monsoon Raagas.

When: July 21, 7 pm

Where: Nehru Centre

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Surnai Theatre`s A Musical Sandstorm

Experience the grandeour of folk music, dance and performance with Surnai Theatre's 'A Musical Sandstorm' joined by legendary actor-singer Ila Arun and her dancers. A total of forty folk artists from Rajasthan will create magic on the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of Surnai.

When: July 23, 5 pm

Where: Prithvi Theatre

Entry: INR 770 onwards

