From Classical to Folk: 7 Indian Music Genres You Can't Miss This World Music Day 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Music in India holds a deep-rooted and diverse cultural significance. It encompasses a vast array of genres, instruments, reflecting the country's rich heritage and traditions. Here are 7 Indian genres that you should definitely know about
Hindustani classical music is the classical music tradition of North India. It features intricate melodies, improvisation, and a system of ragas (melodic frameworks) and talas (rhythmic cycles). Prominent instruments include sitar, sarod, tabla, and flute
Carnatic classical music is the classical music tradition of South India. It is known for its complex compositions, rhythmic patterns, and improvisation. The vocal tradition is highly regarded in Carnatic music, and instruments such as violin, veena, mridangam, and ghatam are commonly used
Folk Music in India has a rich tapestry of folk music, with each region showcasing its unique style and repertoire. Folk music reflects the cultural diversity & traditions across the country. Instruments and musical styles vary, with genres like Rajasthani folk, Baul music from Bengal, Lavani from Maharashtra, and many more
Bhajan Kirtan is a music genre deeply rooted in the spiritual traditions of India. It holds immense significance in Hinduism and is widely practiced and cherished by devotees across the country. Bhajans are devotional songs that express love, and devotion to deities, saints, while Kirtan refers to the communal chanting and singing of these devotional songs
Sufi music is deeply rooted in mysticism and Islamic traditions. It encompasses various styles and languages across different regions of India. Sufi music, that also includes Qawali music is characterized by devotional lyrics, repetitive melodies, and an emphasis on spiritual enlightenment
Ghazals are poetic expressions accompanied by music. They originated in Persia and gained popularity in India. Ghazals are typically sung in Urdu and are known for their soulful melodies and profound lyrics. The genre often explores themes of love, longing, and spirituality
Rabindra Sangeet refers to the songs written and composed by the renowned poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. These songs, with their profound lyrics and melodic beauty, have become an integral part of the cultural fabric of Bengal. Rabindra Sangeet is performed in both classical and contemporary styles
