Kriti Sanon Serves Contemporary Desi Chic In ₹40,000 Banarasi Co-Ord Set

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 26, 2025

Kriti Sanon is never one to shy away from experimenting with Indian silhouettes, and her latest appearance is proof.

The actress slipped into a black Banarasi brocade co-ord by the fashion label Sobariko, costing ₹39,890

The modern yet ethnic co-ord set came with a long kurta and roomy trousers

The ensemble featured straight-cut structure, soft V-neck, full sleeves, and was adorned with intricate silver zari woven

Keeping accessories equally stunning, she adorned statement ear cuffs, silver kadas, black bangles and oxidised rings

Softly tinted lids, a flawless base, fresh blush, and muted nude lips kept the makeup refined and glowy while allowing the outfit's texture and craftsmanship to take center stage

Kriti rounded off her glam with a sleek half-tied hairstyle, letting the brocade detailing and the ear cuff remain the heroes of the look

