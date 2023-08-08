Mumbai Gig Guide: From Vardi Ke Veer To Sonatarasha; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Independence Day Celebrations

Vardi Ke Veer: A Bollywood Musical

Begin the celebrations for India's 76th Independence Day by experiencing a musical extravaganza. Celebrate the evening by celebrating our pride—our Soldiers! Bollywood singers Shaan and Ameya will take center stage to bring you a musical piece that will include popular Bollywood and folk songs.

When: August 12, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 500 onwards

SONATARASHA

Odisha-born Pop icon Sona Mohapatra is set to enchant the audience with a first-of-its-kind, multi-genre, multimedia concert that celebrates Indian culture through music, dance, and storytelling.

When: August 12, 7:30 pm

Where: Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

Celebrating India

Take a musical journey to know our nation better than ever this Independence Day as ace percussionist Dipesh Varma pays tribute to our glorious nation. The special concert pays homage to the spirit of Indian Independence Day, through the vibrant tapestry of folk and patriotic songs found across its many states.

When: August 13, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Hariharan Live Ghazal Concert

Popular Indian playback, bhajan, and Ghazal singer Hariharan is all set to perform some melodious ghazals live on Independence Day. Nothing beats a good Ghazal night! Get ready to enjoy the beautiful night with soulful numbers with your friends and family.

When: August 15, 6:45 pm

Where: Nehru Centre

Entry: INR 850 onwards

Euphony Official LIVE MUSIC

Get ready to dance the night away with foot-tapping and soulful numbers in this concert, as Mumbai-based Bollywood Experimental Rock Band Euphony is all set to perform live on their hit renditions.

When: August 12, 8 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

Anup Jalota In Different Moods With Filmy Songs

Witness "Bhajan Smraat" Anup Jalota in a different avatar this Independence Day. The accomplished singer is all set to entertain music lovers with different genres of songs, from devotional to Bollywood songs like "Aisi Lagi Lagan", "Jag Mein Sundar Hai Do Naam", and "Tere Ashkon Se Mujh Par".

When: August 15, 8:30 pm

Where: Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 300 onwards

SOI@Prithvi: Musicians of the Symphony Orchestra

A music night for all! Students of the SOI Music Academy will perform works by Sarasate, Shostakovich, Boccherini, John Williams, and more. This concert is a must-visit for people who love western music and choirs.

When: August 14, 8 pm

Where: Prithvi Theatre

Entry: INR 300 onwards

