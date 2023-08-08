Punjabi-Canadian Rapper Shubh Announces 'Still Rollin India Tour'; Check Details

Shubhneet Singh, the Punjabi-Canadian rapper widely known as Shubh | Instagram/ Shubhworld

Shubhneet Singh, the Punjabi-Canadian rapper widely known as Shubh, is all set to grace the stage for his inaugural live performance during the highly anticipated 'Still Rollin India Tour'.

The ‘Still Rollin India Tour’ is part of the 24-year-old trailblazing artist’s World Tour that will see him travel to the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and USA.

The three-month-long tour, starting in September 2023, will see the young viral artist perform across 12 cities in India. The tour itinerary includes prominent urban centers such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Jaipur.

“India is home for me in more ways than one, and this is an extremely special moment for me as it’s my homecoming tour. I get to kick off my debut in the live arena domain in a country that has been instrumental in the evolution of my creativity and my growth as an artist. I can’t wait to step on that stage and interact with all my amazing desi fans,” stated Shubhneet Singh in a press release.

“The endeavor at Bollyboom has always been to provide a platform to South Asian artists from the burgeoning Indian music industry and be a torchbearer towards fostering Indian sounds and promoting desi artists. We have enjoyed a successful run over the past decade, with all our tours being sell-outs while offering a befitting showcase to some of the most deserving and relevant artists of current times,” Joji George, CEO, Percept Live stated in the press release.

In 2021, Shubh became an overnight internet sensation, all thanks to his breakout track 'We Rollin'. The song took the digital world by storm, with an astonishing 201 million views on YouTube. Following this viral success, Shubh continued his winning streak with subsequent hits like 'Elevated', 'Offshore', and 'Baller', each of which secured a spot on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart.

Earlier this year, he released his debut 4-track album titled ‘Still Rollin’. His dominance as one of the highest-streamed Indian artists continues, with over 12 lakh monthly listeners on Spotify to his credit.

Shubh's music effortlessly fuses Western and Eastern influences, creating a harmonious blend that resonates with a diverse audience. Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, and others have wholeheartedly embraced Shubh's music on social media platforms.

Tour Details

23rd September 2023 – Bengaluru

30th September 2023 – Gurgaon

1st October 2023 – Hyderabad

6th October 2023 – Chandigarh

7th October 2023 – Ludhiana

8th October 2023 – Ahmedabad

13th October 2023 – Jaipur

3rd November 2023 – Mumbai

4th November 2023 – Kolkata

5th November 2023 - Pune

The tour is presented under the banner of Bollyboom and produced by Percept Live, Spacebound, and Team Innovation.

Tickets

Price: Rs 800 onwards

Tickets for the tour can be purchased at www.bookmyshow.com.