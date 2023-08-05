Iconic Broadway Musical 'West Side Story' To Make Its India Debut At Mumbai's NMACC; Check Details

The iconic international Broadway musical 'West Side Story' is all set to make its debut in India. From August 16 to August 27, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), The Grand Theatre, will host the Broadway musical directed by the famous Lonny Price, a contemporary adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

In its statement, the NMACC said the fusion of dance, opera, and live orchestra will transport audiences to New York of the past. The touring BroadwayWorld production, which will feature 34 artists and a live orchestra comprising 20 musicians, is expected to wow audiences, according to the NMACC.

The iconic Broadway has been touring the world since 2003 and has captivated over three million spectators in 28 countries across three continents.

"We are delighted to bring yet another iconic Broadway musical 'West Side Story' to India for the very first time. This carries forward our vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India. At the heart of this theatrical is the emotion of love - a force that transcends boundaries and binds cultures. I thank all the friends of NMACC for their wholehearted support to our Centre; and invite them to join us in this celebration of love through art and music," Nita Ambani's statement read.

Director Lonny Price's statement also read, "To do a traditional production of it, and a truthful one, using the means available today, but staying as close to the original as possible. West Side Story is a timeless masterpiece, perfect in every way. All of our effort was to portray the story as truthfully and as authentically as possible.”

West Side Story

This Broadway musical narrates the story of two young, star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, in the throes of life-changing events that play out on the streets of 1950's New York. In this vibrant and passionate retelling, trouble brews on the Upper West Side as rival gangs Jets (American) and Sharks (Puerto Rican) battle for dominance of the neighbourhood, even as the protagonists – whose kin are sworn enemies – find themselves irrevocably in love. Driven by ancient feuds, electric rhythms, a cinematic period setting, and the tragic obstacles of destiny, this is a timeless tale that is bound to enthrall.

Witness the spectacle unfold, as an exceptional ensemble of 34 performers and a live orchestra of 20 extraordinary musicians launch you into a rollercoaster of emotions – deliciously heightened by superhit numbers such as ‘Maria’, ‘Tonight’, ‘Somewhere’, ‘America’, and more.

Tickets

When: August 16 to 27

Where: The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Price: Rs 1,400 onwards and bookings are open now on nmacc.com or bookmyshow.com