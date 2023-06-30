Mumbai: Three Generations Of Indian Classical Musicians To Take The Centre Stage At NMACC On Guru Purnima

A two-day event at the newly opened Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings some of India's noted classical musicians on one stage. Titled Parampara — Guru Purnima Special, the event will begin today (June 30) with two separate performances 'Enchanting Sitars' and 'Divine Flutes'.

While the first performance will feature Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar capturing the very essence of Guru Purnima, the second act will feature living legend and master flautist, Padma Vibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew, student, and flute exponent Rakesh Chaurasia. The acts will see several pristine compositions flow into each other, mirroring the endless ripple of musical and spiritual treasures that runs between different generations — divided by time and united by music.

On Saturday, July 1, the event brings together three generations of sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, his son Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash and the legend's 10-year-old grandsons. The momentous sarod recital will see Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash be joined by the 8th generation of the legacy family’s artists – the Ustad’s grandsons - 10-year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash.

In a beautiful convergence, witness three generations of a musical lineage dating back to the 17th century captivate a nation-wide audience – a real-life demonstration of the guru-shishya journey. The live ensemble is also unique for reminiscing iconic musical compositions by Indian legends.

The performances by these esteemed musicians will mark a rare exploration of music and spirituality.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, a master of the sarod, is a living legend. He has spent his life honing his craft and perfecting his art, drawing on the rich tradition of his family's musical lineage. His mastery of the sarod is matched only by his passion for the music and his commitment to preserving the legacy of the sarod.

His sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash have inherited their father's talent and dedication to their craft. From a young age, they studied under their father's tutelage, learning the intricacies of the sarod and immersing themselves in the world of Indian classical music. As they grew older, they began to forge their own paths, exploring new musical horizons and collaborating with artists from different genres and cultures.

Zohaan and Abeer are the eighth generations of the Senia Bangash School musical lineage, who are carrying forward their family’s legacy. “We are travelling to seek blessings for Zohaan and Abeer, we are not launching them,” said Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, whose family is a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian classical music. Through their music, they have bridged cultural divides and inspired a new generation of musicians to embrace the beauty and complexity of the Hindustani classical gharanas.

Together, the three generations represent a bridge between the past and the future of classical music. They have carried forward the traditions of their forebears while embracing innovation and experimentation, creating a sound that is at once timeless and contemporary. Through their music, they have inspired audiences around the world to embrace the beauty and complexity of Indian classical music, forging connections and building bridges across cultures and continents.

'Parampara- A Guru Purnima Special' Event is scheduled on June 30 and July 1 from 7:30 pm onwards at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

