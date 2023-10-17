Mumbai Gig Guide: From Shankar Mahadevan To Candlelight India; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Week

One World Many Musics: When Chai Met Toast

End your weekend with a soul-stirring musical journey, as the enchanting Cochin-based band, When Chai Met Toast, is all set to take you for a ride. The band known for mellifluous melodies like "So Beautiful, with You" and their latest hit "Mazey Mein" from Babil Khan's Netflix movie Friday Night Plan are going to make your Saturday night right!

When: October 22, 7 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 500 onwards

CONCORD: Amjad Ali Khan & Amaan Ali Bangash

Experience an evening of classical music like never before! Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, will perform iconic musical compositions from Indian legends and give them a highly engaging contemporary twist. But what sets it apart is the fact that its for a good cause Concord- Music for Peace is a very special charity concert for the Kala Ghoda Association.

When: October 26, 7 pm

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 750 onwards

Shankar Mahadevan - Live In Concert

Shankar Mahadevan, the man behind such musical hits as Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Rock On, Taare Zameen Par, and even Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is all set to perform live in Mumbai. The popular singer will make your evening magical with his melodious voice and his hit songs.

When: October 27, 7 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City

Entry: INR 1, 299 onwards

Candlelight India: A Tribute To The Queen

Candlelight India is a one-of-a-kind immersive concert experience. It is curated to evoke a sense of wonder in concert-goers by taking them on a magical journey where music and ambience converge, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. This concert features Western classical quartets breathing new life into popular melodies, surrounded by the soft flickering of hundreds of candles, creating a setting that amplifies the beauty of the music.

When: October 27, 7 pm

Where: Royal Opera House Theatre

Entry: INR 999 onwards

Shanti People Live in Mumbai

Get ready to enjoy your Halloween night with some Electronic music, as popular music band Shanti People is all set to perform in Mumbai. Hailing from Ukraine, the band has gained significant popularity with their unique fusion of Electronic music with Mantras. The band creates a vibrant and energetic atmosphere through their performances, blending elements of folk, trance, and world music.

When: October 28, 8 pm

Where: Venue To be disclosed

Entry: INR 599 onwards

The Goldies, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell

Dance your night away, as UB40's founding member Ali Campbell is now coming to Mumbai. Ali Campbell left the contemporary band UB40, an English reggae and pop band from England formed in 1979, in 2008. Ali is all set to perform his hit songs and the songs from his band.

When: October 27, 7 pm

Where: Dome SPV Stadium

Entry: INR 2,990 onwards

