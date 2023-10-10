Mumbai Gig Guide: From Diorange To When Chai Met Toast; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Navratri Week

Diorange India Debut Tour

Dance your heart out! As popular DJ Diorange is all set to tour India. The DJ, whose music has captivated India, specializes in remixing popular Indian songs. Ever since his track "Ali Ali" went viral, he's been grabbing the spotlight in our country's music scene. Many of his mixes have taken the country by storm, consistently making waves and earning attention in the headlines.

When: October 13, 8 pm

Where: Kitty Su, Andheri

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Devi Bhakti by Manhar Udhas

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Navratri with a musical ode to the triumph of good over evil as legendary Bollywood and Gujarati playback singer Manhar Udhas takes stage with his melodious voice. The event will have many Navratri special devotional songs, including hymns dedicated to the Goddess Durga and other soul-stirring religious songs in both Hindi and Gujarati!

When: October 20, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Baul Gaan by Parvathy Baul

Usher in Navratri with a musical ode to Goddess Durga, as celebrated Sufi singer Parvathy Baul invokes the power of the Divine Feminine with a specially curated selection of baul songs- soul-stirring, lyrical ballads that are at the heart of the ancient oral traditions of this yogic community, which uses a combination of spirituality and melody to pass on the philosophies of life from one generation to another.

When: October 19, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Simba Uproar 2023

Get ready to experience hip-hop like never before! Simba Uproar is back for its highly anticipated second season of the country’s wildest experience. The second season of Simba Uproar is set to take the country by storm, with a line-up of stellar performances by upcoming hip-hop artists like Seedhe Maut, Prabh Deepx Sickflip, Yashrtaj Aur Ladke Convict, Anisha, and Suggahunny.

When: October 21, 7: 30 pm

Where: Famous Studios

Entry: INR 499 onwards

One World Many Musics: When Chai Met Toast

End your weekend with a soul-stirring musical journey, as the enchanting Cochin-based band, When Chai Met Toast, is all set to take you for a ride. The band known for mellifluous melodies like "So Beautiful, with You" and their latest hit "Mazey Mein" from Babil Khan's Netflix movie Friday Night Plan are going to make your Saturday night right!

When: October 22, 7 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 500 onwards

The Saga of Songstress

Experience classical music like never before, as Chandra Chakraborty is all set to give tribute to some of the evergreen melody queens of Indian music. The presentation seeks to revisit the mystery and magic of the untold, unheard stories of four songstresses in particular: Gauhar Jan (1873–1930) of Kolkata, Janki Bai (1880–1934) of Allahabad, Zohra Bai (1868–1930) of Agra, and Begum Akhtar (1914–1974) of Lucknow.

When: October 19, 6:30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 200 onwards

