Mumbai Gig Guide: Dance The Night Out! From DJ Armin Van Buuren To Korolova; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Week

Sunburn Arena Ft. Armin van Buuren - Mumbai

End your Friday night with a bang! Get ready to dance your night away as DJ Armin Van Buuren, one of the world’s biggest DJs makes his way to India for a 4-city Sunburn Arena tour. So, Mumbaikars get ready to relive the nostalgia of the best of trance with Armin Van Buuren as he makes a comeback after 8 long years.

When: October 6, 4 pm

Where: Jio World Gardens

Entry: INR 1,499 onwards

Melodic Cascade by Pt. Satish Vyas

Take a luminous journey through the Indian Classical landscape with Pt Satish Vyas (Santoor), Pt. Bhawani Shankar (pakhawaj) and Aditya Kalyanpur (tabla). Relax and allow the highly acclaimed musicians to take you on a memorable journey.

When: October 5, 4 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Sudesh Bhosle Nite

Music for a Cause! Popular singer Sudesh Bhosale, known as the Voice of Amitabh and has hit songs like Jumma Chumma de de, Meri Makhana, Shava Shava, Sona Sona is all set to perform live in Mumbai for a cause. He is performing for the cause of leprosy control work of ALERT India (Association for Leprosy Elimination Rehabilitation Treatment, India).

When: October 7, 7 pm

Where: Nehru Centre

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

Zaeden Live At Jio World Drive

Zaeden’s name is synonymous with India’s thriving Pop Music circuit, his body of work has been experimental and up to the minute. Right from his debut track ‘Tere Bina’ he’s been a veteran in the millionaire's club by grossing over 40 million streams on his debut album ‘Genesis 1:1’.

When: October 6, 7 pm

Where: Jio World Drive, BKC

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Korolova Live at Nesco Center Mumbai

Get ready to party like never before, as Korolova is a Ukrainian DJ is all set to perform live in Mumbai. The DJ and producer who has taken the melodic house and techno scene by storm with her emotive sounds has captivated fans all over the world. In just one year, she has played more than 100 shows in more than 50 countries, and her music has been streamed millions of times.

When: October 7, 3 pm

Where: Nesco

Entry: INR 1,500 onwards

Songs of the Sacred by Sonam Kalra

Experience Sufi like never before, as singer and composer Sonam Kalra leads you into the lesser-known works of Sufi poets through a breathtaking musical exploration that delves into the deeper meaning of poetry and the message behind their eternal words. The melodious presentation, replete with joyous moments of epiphany, will remind the audience of the divine presence within us and all around us.

When: October 8, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Joseph Disco Live at Secret Cave

Let the music play! Get ready for a delightful techno treat and prepare to be swept away by the beats of German sensation Joseph Disco. One of the major names in the industry and signed with Top Labels like Alula Tunes & Criminal Bassline, Joseph has played for the Biggest festivals like Berlin Love Parade and Fushion festival.

When: October 5, 9 pm

Where: Secret Cave

Entry: INR 499 onwards

