Huma Qureshi Stuns In Bold Red Anarkali At TIFF 2025

By: Rahul M | September 09, 2025
When it comes to blending drama with grace, Indin actress Huma Qureshi never misses the mark
At the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the actress turned heads in a striking red Anarkali by ace Indian designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
The silk crushed ensemble featured a floor-sweeping silhouette with intricate gold embroidery complementing the red hue
Her statement gold accessories were equally breathtaking, coordinating with the delicate pattern of the Anarkali
Huma donned a pair of dangling gold earrings and hand ornaments, for elegant yet elevated touch
The actress opted for a subtle yet glowing makeup with a dewy base, blushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes and nude lips
Her hair was styled in a sleek, pushed-back bun, letting her exquisite ethnic couture take the centre stage
