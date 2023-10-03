Popular Norwegian Dance Group 'The Quick Style' To Perform In Mumbai On October 7

The Quick Style | Instagram/The Quick Style

Good news for all the 'Quick Style' fans! The Norwegian dance crew 'The Quick Style,' which blew up the internet last year, is now touring India. The all-male dance group went viral through Indian music dance numbers.

The dance group is all set to perform in Mumbai on October 7 at the Phoenix Palladium.

The group shared this news with their followers on Instagram with a caption that read, "India TOUR! Finally, we made it happen! As you requested ✨."

The India tour started off in Delhi, was followed by Indore and Pune, and will end in Mumbai.

The Quick Style founded in 2006 by the talented Norwegian trio Suleman Malik, Nasir Sirikhan, and Bilal Malik, is known for their unique mix of musical styles, ranging from soul, funk, and jazz to hip-hop, trap, and EDM.

The group visited Mumbai a few months ago, when they went viral for their "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar" dance inside a train. The group also danced at the popular tourist destination, Marine Drive, which went viral as well.

Get ready to dance along with Quick Style and witness their amazing dancing skills as they blend their different musical styles into a one-of-a-kind live experience.

Tickets

When: October 7, 7:30 pm

Where: Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium

Price: INR 999

