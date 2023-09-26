Mumbai Gig Guide: DJ Wale Babu! Play Some Music! From Sunburn Arena To Aastha Gill; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Week

Karshni and Shantanu Pandit Live

Experience Indie Music like never before, as Indie Musicians SHantanu Pandit and Pune-based singer-songwriter Karshni are all set to blow your mind away with their performances. Catch them perform live, as together they present a night of captivating compositions and mesmerizing tunes with their unique acts.

When: September 30, 7:30 pm

Where: The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 250 onwards

Aastha Gill - Live at Dragonfly

'DJ Wale Babu','Naagin','Buzz','Kamariya', are you someone who loves to dance to these hit songs? Then this event is just perfect for you! Popular singer Aastha Gill is all set to perform in Mumbai. Don`t miss this event that promises to keep you dancing all night long.

When: October 3, 8 pm

Where: Dragonfly Experience, Andheri East

Entry: INR 999 onwards

Sunburn Arena Ft. Armin van Buuren - Mumbai

End your Friday night with a bang! Get ready to dance your night away as DJ Armin Van Buuren, one of the world’s biggest DJs makes his way to India for a 4-city Sunburn Arena tour. So, Mumbaikars get ready to relive the nostalgia of the best of trance with Armin Van Buuren as he makes a comeback after 8 long years.

When: October 6, 4 pm

Where: Jio World Gardens

Entry: INR 1,499 onwards

Talvin Singh

If you love fusion music, then this concert is for you! Ace percussionist, composer, and producer Talvin Singh is all set to perform live in Mumbai. Get ready to witness an evening of eclectic musical fusion with classical electronica. The event will showcase a harmonious blend of two distinct schools of music—creatively curated elements from each colliding to create a transcendental experience for the audience.

When: September 30, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Shatayu Mukesh - Celebrating 100 years of a Legend

Get ready to celebrate 100 years of the legendary singer Mukesh. The singer, who is known for hits like 'Sawan Ka Mahina','Kya Khoob Lagti Ho','Juta Hai Japani,' and many more, will be given a musical tribute on his centenary birth anniversary by none other than his own son Nitin Mukesh.

When: October 3, 7:30 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Samarpan - A Homage to Pandit Dinkar Kaikini

Samarpan, a unique Indian classical music choir that has been Indianized by Pandit Dinkar Kaikini, is truly a remarkable experience! Students from Swaranand, under the guidance of Nitin Sampat, are all set to honour Pandit Dinkar Kaikini in this concert. In this classical music choir, all the participants completely immerse themselves in the music, becoming a single voice, united in voice, swar, and taal, completely in harmony with themselves.

When: October 2, 6 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 600 onwards

Girish And The Chronicles (GATC)

Sikkim's Girish and the Chronicles, one of India’s best and biggest rock bands, is all set to perform only at Hard Rock Cafe in Navi Mumbai. The band’s sound will take you to the foundation of the Woodstock era of rock. Their originals are a mixture of power ballads and hard rock/classic metal; they treat their fans with sounds of the 70s and 80s eras.

So get ready as it’s time to witness the legends #Rock the show now!.

When: September 30, 8 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards