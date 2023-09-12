Mumbai Gig Guide: Classic Week! From Papon's Ghazal To SOI; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Week

SHAAM E MEHFIL With Papon

We have all heard Papon mesmerise us with songs like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhage', 'Humvana', and 'Jiyein Kyun'. But this time around, get ready for a mehfil like never before, as Bollywood singer Papon is all set to perform live in Mumbai. But this time around, he is all set to surprise his audience with his rendition of popular ghazals and Geets.

When: September 15, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 750 onwards

SOI Autumn 2023: Brahms and Wagner

A night of Western Classics! Richard Farnes returns to conduct the SOI in a concert featuring works by John Williams, Brahms, and Wagner. Pavel Kolesnikov is also set to join the SOI in Brahms' Second Piano Concerto. This concert is a must-visit for people who love western music and choirs.

When: September 15, 7 pm

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande

Embark on a journey of devotion before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival! Veteran singer Ashwini Bhide Deshpande is all set to present bhajans and khyal gayaki that draw upon the enchantment of evening and night ragas. Let the thoughtfully curated spiritual serenades wash over your senses, as Deshpande takes you through a medley of odes that set the stage for the upcoming festival.

When: September 14, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Begum and Kamakshi Khanna

Experience Fusion music like never before, as Delhi-based experimental band Begum and Mumbai’s Indie songstress Kamakshi Khanna bring their unique tunes to Mumbai. This is a phenomenal musical collaboration—a sonic experience you simply cannot miss!

When: September 15, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Pretty Pink at antiSOCIAL

Get ready to dance the night away! Popular German DJ Pretty Pink is all set to play live in Mumbai. Known for her album 'Born Digital' and her music that contains beats that are firm, calculated, and strategic, serving as a structure for the flowing melodies, DJ and Producer Pretty Pink's music will simply blow your mind. If you are a fan of dancing and electronic music, this is an event you simply cannot miss.

When: September 14, 8 pm

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 499 onwards

CRUISE CONTROL 4.0

How can you miss this opportunity to experience Subh live! Get ready to experience live music by your favourites at Asia's Biggest Cruise Festival - Cruise Control. Sail through the Arabian Sea while experiencing Shubh, DJ Chetas, and Bismil KI Mehmil—all live. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience of a music festival on board a ship in the middle of the ocean!

When: September 23 and 24

Where: Ballard Estate, Green Gate

Entry: INR 65,000 onwards