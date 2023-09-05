Mumbai Gig Guide: From Adnan Sami To Shaan; Here Are Our Top Picks For The Week

Venu Madhava by Sudha Ragunathan

Celebrate the auspicious Janmashtami as Padma Bhushan Sudha Ragunathan presents a medley of ten soul-stirring compositions dedicated to Lord Krishna. ‘Venu Madhava’ journeys through Krishna’s childhood, from his innumerable pranks to his miracles and teachings for the world. The recital will culminate with Atma Nivedana – a total surrender to Lord Krishna through a powerful verse from the Bhagavad Gita.

When: September 7, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Shaan BEST OF ME

Get ready to celebrate Shaan's 30 years in Bollywood! Experience an evening filled with the popular Bollywood singer's timeless chartbusters like 'Tanha Dil', 'It's The Time To Disco,' ' Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh' and many more melodies that have resonated through the ages. Don't miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable celebration!

When: September 9, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 750 onwards

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein Ft. Adnan Sami

'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein', 'Lift Karade', 'Tera Chehra'—are you also the one to hum these songs and listen to these songs on your phone till date? Then this event is just perfect for you! Adnan Sami, the popular singer from the 90s and 2000s, is all set to perform in Mumbai. This music show promises to transport the audience on a soul-stirring journey through his timeless hits.

When: September 10, 6:30 pm

Where: Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli

Entry: INR 699 onwards

Mandragora Mumbai 2023

End your Saturday night with a bang! Get ready to dance your night away as the favourite and mighty Mandragora is all set to perform in Mumbai. Dive deep into the pulsating beats and cutting-edge soundscapes of electronic music, as one of the most iconic figures is here to blow your mind. So, EDM lovers, do not forget to enjoy the night with your friends and family!

When: September 9, 7 pm

Where: The Lalit

Entry: INR 2,000 onwards

SWIFTIEE NIGHT

To all the Taylor Swift fans out there, this is the event you simply cannot miss! Mark your calendars for a Taylor Swift-themed night called as ‘Swiftiee Night’ in Mumbai. Scream and dance all the way on her hit songs from Love Story to Getaway Car.

When: September 9, 3 pm

Where: Bombay Adda, Santacruz West

Entry: INR 500 onwards

The Bollywood Project ft. DJ Akbar Sami

Get ready to dance the night away with your friends and family, as popular DJ Akbar Sami is set to play in Mumbai. The night is for all the Bollywood lovers. Dance to all the hit Bollywood tracks.

When: September 8, 9 pm

Where: Glocal Junction, Andheri

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

BERLIN NIGHTS VOL . 2 Ft. Brendon Fury

Berlin Nights (VOL. 2) featuring Brendon Fury, is all set to blow your mind away. 'Berlin Nights' is an Underground Event that aims to give out the surreal experience of Berlin Techno to the Indian Rave Audience! Some of the most talented techno artists in the scene take over the decks at this event, which makes you feel like you'll never go back home!

When: September 7, 9 pm

Where: Secret Cave, Juhu

Entry: INR 499 onwards

