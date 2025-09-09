 Pitru Paksha 2025: Know Why It is Observed For 15 Days?
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Pitru Paksha 2025 | Photo Credit: X/ @adithya

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh Paksha, is a significant period in Hindu tradition dedicated to honoring ancestors. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7, 2025, and end on September 21, 2025. During these days, Hindus perform rituals and offerings (Shraddh and Tarpan) to express gratitude to their forefathers and seek their blessings.

Why is Pitru Paksha 15 days long?

The observance of Pitru Paksha spans 15 days, aligning with the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Each day of this fortnight corresponds to a tithi (lunar day), and Hindus believe that every ancestor who departed on a specific tithi can be remembered and honoured on that particular day.

This ensures that the rituals include all forefathers, without leaving anyone behind. It is believed that during these 15 days, the souls of ancestors descend to the earthly realm to accept food, water, and prayers offered by their descendants. By observing the rituals with devotion, families express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and pray for the well-being of their lineage.

Rituals and beliefs

The main rituals consist of providing Pinda Daan (rice offerings), Tarpan (water offerings), and nourishing Brahmins, cows, birds, or the less fortunate. Dishes like kheer, puri, and seasonal vegetables are typically made and offered. Practicing simplicity, charity, and abstinence during this time is also customary, as it is seen as a period of spiritual contemplation and family responsibility.

About Pitru Paksha

The 15-day duration of Pitru Paksha represents inclusivity, making certain that every ancestor, no matter their date of departure, is honored with affection and dedication. It reinforces the connection between generations and highlights the Hindu faith in the continuity of life and existence after death

Pitru Paksha 2025: Know Why It is Observed For 15 Days?

