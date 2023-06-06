Mumbai Gig Guide: Colombian Music To Bollywood Live; Here Are Our Top Recommendations

Jesús Molina Live in Concert

Get ready to experience a unique mix of timba, salsa, jazz, and Latin pop as the Colombian sensation and multi-instrumentalist Jesús Molina makes his India debut. He will be accompanied by two virtuoso drummers and a Grammy-nominated bassist, who will help elevate the performance.

When: June 06, 7:30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Rudy and The Kool Kats

Sit back quietly and tune into their magical 'blues' with Rudy & The Kool Kats. Rudy Wallang, the founder of India's premier blues band, Soulmate, was part of some of the most iconic bands in the 80s and 90s, including The Great Society and Mojo. He teamed up with, Shepherd Najiar and Gregory Nongrum of Blue Temptation fame, along with his sons Leon Wallang (bass) and Vincent Tariang (drums), and Brian Suting (keyboards), to form 'Rudy & The Kool Kats'.

When: June 8, 8 pm

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Sonu Nigam Live In Concert

Sonu Nigam, the popular Bollywood singer famous for 'Kal Ho na ho' and 'Abhi mujhme Kabhi' is performing live again in Mumbai on public demand. Groove to his popular songs and enjoy the evening.

When: June 09, 7:30 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

Entry: INR 750 onwards

Music UnLtd. Live

Prepare for an unforgettable Saturday night where Music UnLtd. will be performing live at Navi Mumbai`s amazing entertainment hotspot, Hard Rock Cafe. The award-winning band has a repertoire of original rock songs in English and Hindi, ranging from alternative to mainstream.

When: June 10, 9 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 1000 onwards

VIRASAT (A Concert by Legends)

Get ready to witness celebrated Indian classical sensations Begum Parveen Sultana and Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty live. They will be presenting classical music, including Abhang, Bhajan, Tappa, Thumari, Dadra, Zhula, and many more.

When: June 11, 8 pm

Where: Shree Shivaji Mandir, Dadar

Entry: INR 350 onwards

Idol Superstars

Catch the best from the most loved Indian singing reality show! Watch your favourite Indian Idol singers perform live. For the first time, in front of a live audience, the Idol winners will be performing together on a beautiful evening.

When: June 10, 7:30 pm

Where: Nesco Centre Hall 4

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Kumar Sanu - LIVE IN CONCERT

From 'Ek Ladki ko dekha to aisa laga' to 'Tujhe dekha toh' Kumar Sanu has ruled Bollywood playback singing. Experience the magic of the 90s with the singer who has sung more than 20 thousand songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and many more languages and holds a Guinness World Record.

When: June 10, 6:30 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

Entry: INR 500 onwards