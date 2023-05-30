 Mumbai Gig Guide: Flute recital to Gypsy Music; Here are our top recommendations
We've got your live entertainment sorted for the whole week, whether you like classical, Bollywood or Pop music.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Flute Recital by Rakesh Chaurasia

Get ready to experience a soulful performance of Hindustani classical music by the renowned flautist Rakesh Chaurasia. The veteran flautist will be accompanied by Ojas Adhiya (tabla) and Sridar Parathasarthy (mridangam) for his set that will mesmerise all.

When: May 31, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Gipsy Kings Live

Groove to the beats of Gipsy Kings, the band led by co-founder and Grammy Award-winning artist Diego Baliardo, who brings together an authentic Gypsy sound. Expect to hear some of the most iconic GIPSY KING hits like `Bamboleo,' 'Volare' and 'Baila Me' among others.

When: June 2, 7:30 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Kurla

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Javed Ali Live in Concert

Javed Ali needs no introduction. The popular singer is known for hit songs like 'Jashn E Bahaara', 'Tu hi haqeeqat' and many more. 'Srivalli' is his latest song, which has taken the music industry by storm.

When: June 4, 6:45 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 500 onwards

SantooRain by Rahul Sharma

Who doesn't like some soul-stirring instrumental music! Rahul Sharma's Hindustani classical ode welcoming the rains is perfectly timed. Immerse yourself in the gentle, cascading melodies of the timeless santoor as the accomplished musician gracefully transitions from one monsoonal composition to another, evoking various moods like rainwater drizzling or pouring down your senses.

When: June 1, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Bambounou India Tour 2023

The popular Parisian DJ Bambounou is finally in Mumbai. The , has gained his position from his genre bending and jubilant electronic music productions and laying down solid freight train DJ sets around the globe. Get ready to dance the night away with his experimental eclecticism and 4x4 beat mastery.

When: June 2, 9 pm

Where: antiSocial, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 800 onwards

