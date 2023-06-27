Mumbai Gig Guide: Classical Recitals To Bollywood Music; Top Picks For Guru Purnima 2023 Celebrations

Swanand Kirkire Live ft. Hashbass & ThatFingerStyl
Do you love 'Baawra Mann', 'Monta Re,' or 'O Ri Chiraiya'? Then there is good news for all you music lovers who appreciate soulful and introspective lyrics, as Swanand Kirkire's band is performing live in Mumbai. The band's lineup includes Swanand on vocals, Hashbass on bass, and ThatFingerStyleGuitarist on percussive guitars.
When: June 28, 8 pm
Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Entry: INR 500 onwards
Remembering Kishore Kumar with Amit Kumar
Experience a tribute to Kishore Kumar! There is no other artist that can match his persona except his very own son, Amit Kumar. This tribute celebrates his musical legacy through the lens of Amit Kumar. So do not miss being part of this nostalgic journey!
When: June 30, 7 pm
Where: Nehru Centre
Entry: INR 800 onwards
Parampara - A Gurupurnima Special Day 1
Get ready to witness two immersive Indian Classical recitals by Pt. Kartick Kumar with his son Niladri Kumar and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia with his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia on the occasion of Guru Purnima.
When: June 30, 7:30 pm
Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Entry: INR 750 onwards
Parampara - A Gurupurnima Special Day 2
The momentous sarod recital will feature Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, joined by the 8th generation of the legacy family's artists - the Ustad's grandsons - 10-year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash.
When: July 1, 7:30 pm
Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Entry: INR 750 onwards
Kachha Ghada : Rahgir Live
Come and witness some soul-stirring lyrics with the raw, desi voice of Rahgir. The singer is back in Mumbai with his new special, which includes his released and unreleased songs.
When: July 1, 7 pm
Where: Aspee Auditorium, Malad West
Entry: INR 499 onwards
Mooralala Marwada & Group
Get ready to experience the powerful voice of Mooralala Marwada. The singer is popular for his singing of the poetry of Kabir, Mirabai, and Ravidas in the Kaafi style of music that has evolved over the years. Accompanied by Noormamad Sodha (jodiya pava), Premji Jogi (dholak), Sukhdev Lakha (Zanz), and Kubha Ram (Manjeera), the Coke Studio India and Kabir Project musicians and ode to the great poets of yore takes on a dreamlike, nostalgic quality.
When: June 29, 8 pm
Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Entry: INR 500 onwards
ADITYA RIKHARI - BANGR LIVE
Groove to the beats of popular songs by none other than Indie-pop musician Aditya Rikhari. Rikhari's tracks 'Faasle' and 'Samjho na' have a distinct blend of pop, rock, and electronic music that has established him as a prominent figure in the Indian indie-pop scene, characterized by a unique and refreshing sound.
When: June 30, 8 pm
Where: Opa! Bar and Cafe, Saki Naka
Entry: INR 499 onwards
