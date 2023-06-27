Mumbai Gig Guide: Classical Recitals To Bollywood Music; Top Picks For Guru Purnima 2023 Celebrations

Swanand Kirkire Live ft. Hashbass & ThatFingerStyl

Do you love 'Baawra Mann', 'Monta Re,' or 'O Ri Chiraiya'? Then there is good news for all you music lovers who appreciate soulful and introspective lyrics, as Swanand Kirkire's band is performing live in Mumbai. The band's lineup includes Swanand on vocals, Hashbass on bass, and ThatFingerStyleGuitarist on percussive guitars.

When: June 28, 8 pm

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Remembering Kishore Kumar with Amit Kumar

Experience a tribute to Kishore Kumar! There is no other artist that can match his persona except his very own son, Amit Kumar. This tribute celebrates his musical legacy through the lens of Amit Kumar. So do not miss being part of this nostalgic journey!

When: June 30, 7 pm

Where: Nehru Centre

Entry: INR 800 onwards

Parampara - A Gurupurnima Special Day 1

Get ready to witness two immersive Indian Classical recitals by Pt. Kartick Kumar with his son Niladri Kumar and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia with his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

When: June 30, 7:30 pm

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Entry: INR 750 onwards

Parampara - A Gurupurnima Special Day 2

The momentous sarod recital will feature Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, joined by the 8th generation of the legacy family's artists - the Ustad's grandsons - 10-year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash.

When: July 1, 7:30 pm

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Entry: INR 750 onwards

Kachha Ghada : Rahgir Live

Come and witness some soul-stirring lyrics with the raw, desi voice of Rahgir. The singer is back in Mumbai with his new special, which includes his released and unreleased songs.

When: July 1, 7 pm

Where: Aspee Auditorium, Malad West

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Mooralala Marwada & Group

Get ready to experience the powerful voice of Mooralala Marwada. The singer is popular for his singing of the poetry of Kabir, Mirabai, and Ravidas in the Kaafi style of music that has evolved over the years. Accompanied by Noormamad Sodha (jodiya pava), Premji Jogi (dholak), Sukhdev Lakha (Zanz), and Kubha Ram (Manjeera), the Coke Studio India and Kabir Project musicians and ode to the great poets of yore takes on a dreamlike, nostalgic quality.

When: June 29, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Entry: INR 500 onwards

ADITYA RIKHARI - BANGR LIVE

Groove to the beats of popular songs by none other than Indie-pop musician Aditya Rikhari. Rikhari's tracks 'Faasle' and 'Samjho na' have a distinct blend of pop, rock, and electronic music that has established him as a prominent figure in the Indian indie-pop scene, characterized by a unique and refreshing sound.

When: June 30, 8 pm

Where: Opa! Bar and Cafe, Saki Naka

Entry: INR 499 onwards

