World Music Day 2023: 5 Unknown Facts About Some Of Our Favourite Bollywood Songs

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Mohammed Rafi has worked as a chorus singer during his initial days in Hindi cinema in the 1940s. Naushad, who later turned his mentor and gave him the major break through Baiju Bawra in 1953
R D Burman was known for his flair for experimental music and utilized natural sounds of rain and household objects in his recording process. In the music for the film ‘Chote Nawab’, Barman incorporated the musical instrument Reso Reso and foot-tapping noises in his composition
Barman, an ardent admirer of Latino Music as a result of his upbringing in Calcutta. He used it to create a unique masterpiece - 'Maar Dalega Darde Jigar’ for the movie Pati Patni in 1966
Kishore Kumar turned a full-fledged playback singer only after the success of ‘Aradhana’ in 1969. Till then he mostly preferred to try luck in acting and ended up with limited success
The evergreen hit song ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ starring Helen was Barman’s 1st-ever musical stint as a singer. The song stood out among all the other tracks in one of the most famous Bollywood movies ever made
Dum Maro Dum, a hippie anthem of 1970, picturing the timeless Zeenat Aman was originally intended to be a duet by Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Uthup
The iconic and immensely popular romantic song – Kabhi Kabhi composed by Khayyam was a simplified version of Sahir Ludhianvi’s Urdu poem taken from his collection Talkhiyan
