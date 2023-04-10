Mumbai Gig Guide: Best live concerts in the city this week

Hindustani Classical by Ronkini Gupta

Witness a refreshing take on Indian Classical music by the critically acclaimed singer, Ronkini Gupta. Having trained under virtuosos from the Gwalior and Kirana gharanas, she has the rare feat of winning accolades at both, traditional and mainstream performance platforms. Ronkini will be accompanied by Ashish Raghvani on the tabla, Farooque Latif Khan playing the sarangi, and Abhinay Ravande taking over the harmonium.

When: April 11, 7.30 pm

Where: The Cube, NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block, BKC, Bandra East

Entry: INR 250

Live Is Everything ft. The Black Mamba

Suman Sridhar & The Black Mamba’s urban contemporary sound traverses effortlessly between cultures, genres and languages; afropunk, opera, Indian classical and jazz against the backdrop of cascading vocal crescendos and counterpoint melodies. The result is a contemporary genre – worldbeat wherein divergent performance traditions are inexorably fused.

When: April 12, 9 pm

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Free

Daira + Gauley Bhai

The Roots & Grooves India tour will be a musical showcase of two prominent bands who embrace their cultural roots. Daira is a Hindi Art-Rock band that fuses alternative rock with a desi sense of humour. Daira pioneered 'Awadhi Rock' into the scene - a brand of contemporary rock sounds delivered in Hindi and Urdu. Gauley Bhai is a transtraditional rock band, based in Bangalore and Kalimpong. 'Gauley' literally translates to 'younger brother from the village' in Nepali. The music draws from sounds of the members' childhood, growing up in small towns, and the fractures of life in a city.

When: April 13, 8 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 400

Gujarati folk music

Dosti No Dayro by Kaushal Pithadiya and Chetan Fefar is a folk music show. Experience traditional dayro paired with intriguing folk tales by the Gujarati singers and their entertaining crew. Kaushal and his team are set to engage folk music fans with a dayro (where singers gather to sing folk songs) comprising folk songs and bhajans, interspersed with folk tales and duha chhand (couplets).

When: April 13, 7.30 pm

Where: The Cube, NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block, BKC, Bandra East

Entry: INR 250

Afrojack at Road to Ultra

Road To Ultra: India will kick off in Mumbai on the 14th of April 2023, followed by a second show in Bengaluru on the 15th of April 2023, with both showcases featuring a stacked line-up of globe-trotting DJs. Afrojack, KSHMR and James Hype will headline in Mumbai. Afrojack is a platinum record-selling DJ known for his high octane sets. DJ Mag's #12 DJ in the world KSHMR will get the crowd dancing with his uplifting melodies. The lineup also adds James Hype from the UK, making his India debut. The trio will be supported by a plethora of stellar global acts such as Dutch electronic stars Cesqeaux and Chico Rose, MYKRIS as well as regional artists Siana Catherine and Teri Miko.

When: April 14, 5 pm

Where: Nesco Centre Hall 4, Nesco Complex, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East

Entry: INR 1500 onwards

Dynamite Disco Club

The Bengaluru-based Dynamite Disco Club is turning 6 years old and the celebrations are coming to Mumbai. Going back to the roots, they present a 100% Bengaluru lineup. Carissa is back and will be joining SourFunk and Stalvart John to take you on a pure Disco and House journey under the disco ball.

When: April 14, 9.30 pm

Where: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Entry: Free through RSVP on Insider

Khilo with Sandunes

Sandunes aka Sanaya Ardeshir is known for her diverse blend of electronica which combines eclectic sensibilities with progressive electronic elements. Her upbringing as a pianist and keyboard player allows her to create emotive beds of sound and her music can be described as a fusion of globally inspired ingredients.

When: April 14, 9 pm

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Free

sLick! Presents Toto Chiavetta

Toto Chiavetta is a rising Italian producer and DJ. Hailing from Catania, Sicily, Toto Chiavetta productions and playful approach to DJing reflects the island of rebel spirit.

When: April 14, 9 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 885 onwards

DJ Samantha Togni

Samantha Togni is an internationally-renowned DJ, producer and mixing engineer. Not only has she played headline sets in super-clubs from Tokyo to America, Togni has also built a really strong reputation with her productions in the Electronic Music scene.

When: April 14, 8 pm

Where: Secret Cave, Ramee Guestline Hotel, 462, AB Nair Rd, Juhu

Entry: INR 499

Flashback Friday

Catch Flashback Fridays featuring DJ Paresh and dance to some retro tunes.

When: April 14, 10 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Seawoods West, Sector 40, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Free

Festival of Indian Instrumental Music

The Indian subcontinent abounds in a variety of musical instruments, and a considerable specialisation is displayed in their usage. The 10th edition of this two-day festival will showcase four instrumentalists wielding instruments of different categories – drums-percussion (tabla), string-plucked (mandolin, sitar, sursingar and mohanveena). On each day at 6 pm, Dr Suvarnalata Rao will present a pre-event talk on specific instruments presented on the respective days. On Day 1, catch Vijay Ghate on tabla and U. Rajesh on mandolin. On Day 2, watch Joydeep Mukherjee on sursingar & mohanveena and Kushal Das on the sitar.

When: April 14 and 15, 6.30 pm

Where: Godrej Dance Academy Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

The Cinematic Orchestra at Echoes of Earth

The British nu jazz band The Cinematic Orchestra will perform in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore as part of Echoes of Earth's three-city performance tour in India. The Cinematic Orchestra creates a unique blend of jazz, classical, electronic, and film score music. They are known for their emotive compositions, often featuring live orchestration and vocals. They are also known for their captivating live performances in prestigious venues worldwide.

When: April 15, 3 pm

Where: Mehboob Studios, end of Hill Road, Bandra

Entry: INR 999 onwards

Yo Yo Honey Singh at Festivina

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh will headline Festivina at MMRDA Grounds. His latest track Tell Me Once with Alfaaz already has 3 million views. Also performing at the event are hip hop duo Seedhe Maut, Jeevana and female singer and rapstar Srushti Tawade.

When: April 15, 3 pm

Where: MMRDA Grounds, G Block BKC, Bandra East

Entry: INR 1099 onwards

Tribute to Taylor Swift

Calling all Swifties! Shake Off your problems and dance to popstar Taylor Swift's biggest hits belted out by Chelsea Das & Kiara Alemao sing. On the lineup at Brent Tauro on keys, guitarists Shane Dsouza and Timothy Thampy, Shashwat Karkare on drums and Hansel Dias on bass.

When: April 15, 7.30 pm

Where: Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 999

Techno trio

Italian techno kingpin Luigi Madonna makes a return for this Autumn season special on his India tour. This techno maestro has become one of the genre’s giants with a string of massive cuts. Alongside him in the main room at Antisocial, find Kroniq's in-house DJ SoulKonnect. On the supporting duties, Krishna Mehta aka Krilin will set the vibes up.

When: April 15, 9 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 799

Amul's Dance Party

One of the few top open-format DJs around, DJ Amul is known for his versatility and his signature style of mixing has fast gained him respect and recognition in the Indian Dj music scene. A career spanning 15 years of experience, DJ Amul has done it all; club gigs, exclusive local and international music festivals.

When: April 15, 9 pm

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Free

Heavy metal night

Immersive Sounds Vol. I brings to you a very special night of curated heavy music across different genres. Volume I will feature groundbreaking acts from the Indian rock and metal circuit: Dirge, Gutslit and The Earth Below. Dirge is a five-piece band whose latest release is a self-titled 43-minute album. Gutslit has adapted various styles of death metal and grind core into their own brutal array of grinding riffs, pummelling blasts, vicious bass grooves and chilling gutturals, with the addition of a new band member: guitarist Aditya Swaminathan (from heavyweights Demonic Resurrection and Kill The King). Their brand new album Terroreign is just out. As for The Earth Below, it was originally established in 2010 as a creative outlet for multi-instrumentalist, Deepak Raghu (from Shepherd and Bevar Sea). The Earth Below returns as a power trio with Ashish Dharkar (from Dirge, Pacifist) on guitars and Shreyansh Kejriwal on drums, channeling its myriad of influences into a heavy wall of sound psychedelic experience rooted in sludge, stoner rock and doom metal.

When: April 16, 8 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 599