Mumbai: 13th edition of DIY gig United We Groove will showcase five multi-genre bands tonight

There is a growing trend towards DIY (Do-It-Yourself) gigs, where indie musicians are organising and performing their own concerts, often in non-traditional venues and house parties such as SoFar and Rampage. The DIY gig trend is a growing disillusionment with the traditional music industry model. Many independent musicians feel that the industry is overly focused on commercial Bollywood, Bhangra and pop, at the expense of artistic integrity. By organizing their own gigs, these musicians are able to create a more intimate and authentic connection with their audience, and to maintain control over their creative output.

You could look at the trend as a response to the homogenization of mainstream music culture. In recent years, there has been a trend towards formulaic, radio-friendly pop music that prioritizes catchy hooks and predictable melodies over innovation and experimentation. “By organising their own gigs, independent musicians are able to showcase their unique perspectives and challenge the status quo,” says Adit Khanzode whose DIY event United We Groove will have its 13th edition tonight at The Stables in Andheri, Mumbai.

Afterlife

By taking control of their own creative destinies, indie artists are carving out a space for themselves in a rapidly changing industry, and offering audiences a fresh alternative to the mainstream music scene. Opening the night are five-piece prog-rock group Afterlife who've just released their first music video for the track Fortune Teller today, and will be out with an album soon. The line-up – since October 2022 – has Neil Parmar on bass, Ashwin Singh on drums, Aniket Sharma on guitar and backing vocals, Vineet Dhamankar on keys and Deep Singh Mukhtiar on vocals and lead guitar. Says Deep, “Fortune Teller is a realistic song. I wrote the skeleton and the band members did their magic. The song says that most of us are eager to know about the future and dream of a smooth life, but without going through the struggles you won't make anything of yourself.”

Watch the video for Fortune Teller below:

Another track on their setlist is Grave of Empty Guns, which calls for the recognition of forgotten martyrs, war veterans and freedom fighters. “The vision was given to me by ex-bassist. A journalist was going around asking people about martyrs and revolutionaries. People didn't remember Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the commando who died protecting the hostages at the Taj Hotel during the 2008 terror attacks,” says Deep. The softer Echoes which features on their EP, deals with mental health. It gives voice to regrets of past decisions. Through My Life is a more upbeat romantic song, which starts off with just piano, evolves into drums and then goes on to incorporate a jazz solo, ballet, and hard rock.

Freakuensea

Formed in late 2021 by guitarist Abhishek Behera, Freakuensea is a prolific group of music freaks who've churned out a whole bunch of tracks within two years. Their overall sound has some resemblance to Classic Rock and the 90s Grunge/Alt sound. Songs like Volatile Woman and their latest release Dirty Dance reflect the Classic Rock aspect, while No Pass and I've Got Regrets veer towards Grunge & Alt Rock. However, Scarred Wings and Inactivity have a somewhat psychedelic sound.

Watch the music video for No Pass:

Freakuensea is made up of vocalist Suraj Goswami, guitarists Abhishek Behera and Afroz Inamdar, bassist Amit Kumar, drummer Abhishek Sawant and sessions keyboardist Vineet Dhamankar. All the current songs have been written and composed by Abhishek Behera who is heavily influenced by Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Pink Floyd, Porcupine Tree, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Stone Temple Pilots. Says he, “We also wish to touch people's lives and uplift them through our music. We want them to feel the same thing that we felt when we heard Rock music for the first time.”

It's Not Rocket Science

A viral meme summing up the unassuming complexity of music theory gave metal group It's Not Rocket Science its name. Guitarist and composer Laksh Thamman put the band together with bassist Benet Braganza, drummer Pranay Upadhyay, vocalist Sarvesh George and guitarist Aman Ansari, for a competition back in 2021. Industry heavyweights Ranjit Barot, Mohini Dey and Agnee's Mohan Kannan were judges on War of the Bands by Mumbai Music Institute. The formation hit the sweet spot; not only did It's Not Rocket Science win the second prize, they also won Best Drummer, Best Guitarist and Best Bassist.

Says Laksh, “We were the only metal band in the competition, so it was quite a suprise to bag so many top spots.” The metal band went on to win other competitions at IIT Kanpur and BITS Pilani, which is unusual in the soft-rock heavy competition scene. The secret sauce is their sound: think of it as guitar-oriented dreamy metal soundscapes with synth work. “Karnivool, Periphery, Meshuggah and Opeth are our heroes,” adds the composer and guitarist.

Bluestackface

This Blues-Rock trio made it to the finals of the 2020 Mahindra Blues Band Hunt and have piqued the interest of jazz musicians Adil Manuel, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. Hailing from the suburbs, the band has cousins Jatin Jitendrakumar (bass) and Evan S (drums), with frontman Rohan Shirsolkar on vocals and guitar. Each of the Gen Z musicians bring their own set of influences to the sound that gives classic Blues a new turn.

Won Tribe

Rappers Pratika and Krantinaari are the vocalists for Won Tribe backed by producer Prabhuneigh. At United We Groove tonight, he will be triggering tracks and giving backing vocals, as Pratika and Krantinaari bring the house down. Says Prabhuneigh, “Won Tribe makes mutated hip-hop with influences of industrial, electronic and rock music.”

Watch the video for Tyranny of Power by Won Tribe: