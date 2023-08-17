Mumbai: From Food To Trek, 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

WEEKEND TIME! How about visiting a food exhibition or dining at a restaurant serving Latin American cuisine? Sounds interesting! Isn't it? You also, get to watch a play that will surely entertain you or laugh your heart out at a stand up comedy show. Adventure lovers can go on a trek and have a blast.

Take a look at all these activities:

Food Exhibition

Food Exhibition |

If you are a foodie, you should definitely visit FoodFix Expo 2023; food and beverage exhibition. You can shop as well as eat at the variety of live counters.

When: August 19-20, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade

Price: Free entry

Stand-Up Comedy Show

Stand-Up Comedy Show |

Prime Time Jokes by Shridhar Venkataramana is Shridhar’s take on newsworthy events that happen around us. In this standup comedy special, Shridhar will explore a wide range of topics ranging from national news to international incidents.

When: August 20, 8 pm

Where: The Habitat, Khar (W)

Price: ₹499

Duration: 1hr 30mins

Tickets can be booked online

Play

Play |

Two Adorable Losers is a play where you will laugh, sigh and ponder over the unusual adventures of a professor-student duo.

When: August 19-20, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Price: ₹500

Tickets can be booked online

Trek

Sondai Fort Trek | Representational Image

Sondai Fort Trek: This is a monsoon trek to the Sondai Fort near Karjat that offers stunning views of Morbe Dam, Prabalgad, Irshalgad, Rajmachi, Songiri forts, Karnala Fort, and the beautiful Matheran mountain range which comprises green landscapes and foggy pinnacle from 1200 ft. above the sea level. You also, get to enjoy the waterfall during the trek.

When: August 20, 5:30 am

Where: Meeting Point-Borivali National Park

Price: ₹699 onwards

Tickets can be booked online and more details are available online

Dine at Café Panama

Dine at Café Panama | Café Panama

Café Panama in Lower Parel is extending its menu to include tantalizing additions from Latin American specialities and boozy cocktails. Apart from their carefully curated Latin wine list, you can indulge in Tequila and Mezcal-based cocktails.

For those who wish to tick Latin food off their dining list and love a good cocktail experience, Café Panama’s delectable menu with the newest additions deserves a try. You can plan a lively Sunday brunch or a scrumptious dinner, and pay a visit across Latin America while being in the lively hub of the city.

When: Everyday, 12 pm to 1:30 am

Where: Lower Parel

Price for two: ₹2,000