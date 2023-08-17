7 Best Foods And Drinks In India As Per Global Rating

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023
TasteAtlas shared the list of 'Best Foods And Drinks In India' as per global ratings. TasteAtlas is an experiential travel online guide for traditional food that collates authentic recipes, authentic restaurants, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes.
Chai (Tea): is the most loved beverage in India. It is the drink every Indian prefers early in the morning to kickstart their day. It is mostly consumed during office breaks and whenever any guest visits home, chai is served to them.
Butter Garlic Naan: goes perfectly with Paneer Dishes, Kormas, Chicken Curries and Dal Tadka. This crispy Naan is absolutely delicious when eaten hot.
Mango Lassi: is a traditional Indian drink, originally from Punjab. It combines the sweetness of mangoes with the tanginess of yoghurt (dahi). It is cooler that quenches the thirst and cools the body during the month of summer.
Butter Chicken: Butter chicken, also known as Murgh Makhani is an Indian dish which is popular across the globe. It is a curry that is made from chicken with spiced tomato paste and butter.
Tikka: may be vegetarian or non-vegetarian. It may be Paneer Tikka or boneless meat, usually chicken, that is cut into smaller pieces and marinated in yoghurt and traditional Indian spices. The meat is then, roasted over charcoal in a tandoor. Tikkas are loved across the globe.
Korma: Korma is an Indian dish consisting of meat or vegetables braised with yoghurt, water or stock, and spices to produce a thick sauce or gravy. Navratan korma is a popular vegetarian korma made with vegetables. It is also, made using chicken, lamb, goat or cow.
Samosas: are mostly preferred with tea during breakfast or as evening snacks. These savoury triangles are typically served hot and accompanied by chopped onions, fresh mint & coriander chutney and tamarind chutney.
