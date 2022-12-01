Mumbai: Five awesome things to do this weekend in just Rs 5

Start your day with a stunning view of sunrise at Bandra Fort

Want to start your day at a quiet place while gazing at the sun rise? Bandra Fort in the suburbs of Mumbai is the place to be! You can gracefully eye the endless horizon and have relaxing start of the your holiday. Bandra Fort will give a clear view of the sunrise with lesser crowd with Bandra-Worli sealing in the background the scenery makes for some beautiful Instagramable pictures. Away from the hustle bustle of the city, the first sight of the sun from Bandra Fort will not disappoint you.

Where: Bandra Fort, Bandstand Road

When: 6 am

Take a walk through markets in the city

The city that hosts about 1.90 crore people from across the country has many markets in every shape and size to meet people's needs. If you are planning to spend a day checking out the city, you must keep one Sunday aside to scout the city markets all scattered in different parts of the city famous for various reasons. To start with check out Bandra Linking Road and Hill Road, Crawford market, Fashion street, Bhuleshwar market, Colaba Causeway, and Chor Bazar where you can buy some of the best antique pieces. If you want to shop trendy clothes and lehengas, visit Mangaldas Market, Manish Market, and Natraj Market will make you shell out a lot of money from your pocket.

When: All the markets open post 8 am

Read Also Budget-friendly international destinations to visit this December

Explore Kanheri caves

Spending your Sunday can be very enriching when you plan to explore the history of the city. Kanheri caves in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali offer history of over 1st century BC to the 11th century AD of Buddhist rise and decrease. With over 100 Buddhist caves are deeply nestled among the quite environment of the national park and give insight into its evolution. You can see prayer hall, intricately sculpted pillars, Buddhist stupas, and some amazingly genius water channels carved out of stone.

Where: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali

When: 7.30 am to 5 pm.

Ticket: INR 5

Take Khau Galli tour in the city

Mumbai and street food are synonymous for each other. And the city offers a host of khau gallis which are iconic in their own way. Start with local Vada Pav and you won't stop trying more delicacies which offer authentic local flavours and taste. Some of the must haves are Bhelpuri, variety of Chinese Bhel, Tawa Pulao at Ghatkopar Khau Galli, some Islamic cuisine at Bhindi Bazar, Lassi and Kepchaki Momos in Carter Road Khau Galli, iconic mithais and other desserts at Princess Street Khau Galli, and delicious Masala Chai and Masala Pao at Mithibal College Street. You may run out of time but the street food corners in the city won't end. You may keep your list ready for the coming Sundays.

Where: Starting from Vile Parle

Time: 10 am to 12 am

Price: INR 5 for Chinese Bhel



Dharavi slum tour

Nothing will give you more thrill and adventure than exploring Asia's largest slum area, Dharavi which is a home to millions of people. If you don't want to take a professional guide, just walk through the never ending narrow gullies and you will suddenly find yourself amidst mammoth of people and activities around you. You will see the local industries and how things are produced locally by the people to earn their livelihood. Spend some time with children and local people in the slums and see how industry and residential life mingles beautifully. You can spend a whole day here and don't worry about the food, locals here are very hospitable, you can surely have a meal with them. Take pottery class, street art walk and cooking class if you are going in the morning. The place offers a lot of introspection and you come out grateful for being blessed by much more than many in the world.

Where: Dharavi

When: 7 am to 7 pm

Read Also In Pics: 7 places in India you should only explore by train to feel an adrenaline rush