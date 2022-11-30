Budget-friendly international destinations to visit this December | istockphoto

Travelling is not just leisure, for many people it is a way of life, a necessity to suffice innate cravings. International travel is full of excitement, delight, and, most importantly, adventure. The most important consideration while deciding on a vacation is the budget. Planning a budget trip can be challenging, and if you are looking for an international destination, Alapati Krishna Mohan, MD - Southern Travels shares a handy list of must-visit countries for Indian globetrotters.

Vietnam:

Vietnam is one of the most well-known places in the world for travellers and is also one of the pocket-friendly countries to visit from India. With its abundant natural beauty, cultural legacy, and history, you will surely leave with a satisfied soul.

Tourists are drawn to adventure activities such as sightseeing, yacht or boat cruises, local market tours, caving, cultural tours, island tours, and wildlife tours. Some must-visit places in Vietnam are Hanoi, HoChi Minh City, Sapa, NhaTrang, Mekong Delta, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay.

Furthermore, a quality trip to Vietnam for three to four nights will cost you somewhere around Rs 25,000.

Malaysia:

Malaysia is a Southeast Asian country that includes the Malay Peninsula as well as the island of Borneo. It is famous for its beaches, rainforests, and a cultural blend of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European influences. Lodging for three to four days trip to Malaysia will cost you around INR 12,000.

Trekking in Taman Negara National Park, seeing the culture of Kota Bharu, and observing orangutans at Sepilok are all options to explore the beauty of Malaysia. Also, make sure a refreshing sunbathe in Langkawi, Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park, and escape to Genting Highlands.

Thailand:

Thailand is the most popular tourist destination for travellers on a tight budget since it allows you to mingle with gregarious and friendly locals and offers a variety of activities to do. The night skyline, authentic spas to soothe your senses, clubbing, swimming in turquoise waters, affordable street food, and high street markets of Bangkok and Pattaya are those fun activities in Thailand where you can discover anything you're interested in. And last but not least, the friendly and laid-back Thai people are the best hosts to make your journey memorable.

Bangkok for its city parties, Pattaya for its nightlife, Chiang Rai for mountain hiking, KohSamui, and Krabi for their gorgeous, undeveloped beaches are just a few of the destinations that one must visit.

Additionally, accommodation for a four-day trip to Thailand will run you about INR 12,000 in total.

Bali:

Bali, an island in Indonesia, is a popular destination on many people's bucket lists for a good reason. Bali sings of a harmonious fusion of people and food, green and blue water bodies, primitive culture and environment, etc. The paradise island is full of varieties; within a few hours, you can travel from a beach to a rainforest to a mountain.

Along with taking advantage of Bali's nightlife, you can explore Uluwatu, Ubud, Jimbaran, and many islands. Additionally, the neighbourhood 'warungs' frequently have very low prices and serve Balinese specialities like NasiGoreng (fried rice) and Mie Goreng (fried noodles).

And, four days of accommodation in Bali will cost you around INR 20,000.

Baku:

One of the most exciting new tourist attractions is Baku, an exciting fusion of oil-driven modernity and Asian traditions. Baku is the capital and commercial hub of Azerbaijan, is a low-lying city with coastline along the Caspian Sea. Modern skyscrapers contrast with the historic mosques and other local features in the city, which gives a beautiful blend of old and contemporary architecture.

It is the perfect unexplored tourist destination, and there are many things to do there, such as trying the local cuisine, touring mediaeval palaces, or taking a stroll through the city to take in the more modern architecture.

You can visit the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the renowned stone Maiden Tower, both of which are located in the mediaeval-walled old city. Also, you can explore and witness the contemporary landmarks, which include the Zaha Hadid's designed Heydar Aliyev Center and the Flame Towers, three-pointed skyscrapers covered with LED screens.

Overall, the four-day stay in Baku will somewhere cost you INR 18,000.

