Mumbai: 'Calm Down' fame Rema to perform LIVE soon: Dates, where to buy tickets & everything you're looking out for

Did you create an Instagram reel to vibe to the 'Calm Down' trend? Here's some good news for you. The Nigerian singer behind the song that took the internet by storm would be in India soon to throw a live show for his fans and followers.
When and where can you catch Rema live in concert? If this is something you are looking out for, your search stops here. Divine Ikubor (his real name) will be visiting India for the first time with his forthcoming tour titled Rema Calm Down India Tour, which is themed after the singer-rapper's 2022 debut album, Rave & Roses. The music artiste would be in India this May.
Rema - Calm Down Video
He plans to vibe across three cities during his India tour between May 12 to May 14. The first venue on Rema's tour is in Mumbai on May 13. Details of the other cities of the tour are expected to be announced soon. It is hosted by the homegrown music festival 'I Love Live Entertainment' and the global festival 'Afrodesh'.
Details about Rema's live concert in Mumbai
When: May 13, 2023
Time: 5 PM onwards
Venue to be announced
Ticket Price: ₹799
Where to buy tickets: Available on Paytm Insider
